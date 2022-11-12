The 2022 World Cup message: Indian cricket needs a T20 reboot





In Adelaide, it was an accidental road for India to the semi-finals: Australian conditions, early season cricket, seemed to load the dice in the Indians’ favour. Batsmen didn’t have to expand themselves, they could just play the situation. The conditions helped the bowlers, who needed a little help to get it right. But as the clouds lifted, India was discovered: against South Africa and against Bangladesh, which otherwise suffocated, would also have been a lost cause. Even against the Netherlands, the first ten overs were boring, they played 35 dots in that game. A Pakistani team can aim for a total of 150-160 runs and have their prodigious group of bowlers defend; India cannot afford to do the same. The T20 format had been on the move for a long time, but India caged itself. There was talk of changing the brand of cricket this year but it was just a few batsmen expanding themselves a bit, not the needed influx of new players who naturally play a different game. Instead, old horses tried to learn new tricks. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t work under pressure. They were hacking into the semi-finals on what was basically a subcontinental track. Would there be another team that would merge KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the top? A team led by Rahul Dravid and Rohit showed a lack of vision and audacity. Since all good teams had an attacking, fast leg spinner, India first chose not to pick Ravi Bishnoi and then did not rely on the slower version, Chahal, who benched him all over the place. You can’t leave Mohammad Shami out in the cold for a year and then hang your hopes on him. Spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin were both restrictive (Ashwin in the T20 format is another version of the Test player) and that says a lot about their lack of courage. Without dash and taking risks, world cups cannot be won.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/editorials/the-2022-world-cups-message-indian-cricket-needs-a-t20-reboot-8263687/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

