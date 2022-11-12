Huskies win first state football title in elite fight with Winner





Excitingly, Elk Point-Jefferson took Friday afternoon Winner 21-14 in Vermillion at the Dakota Dome to win their first-ever state football title, in their first-ever appearance in a championship game. 2022 SDHSAA Football Championship Class 11B Receive the Huskies to start the game. Noah McDermott hit Garrett Merkley for a massive 44-yard downfield gain, but they came out empty after a missed 27-yard field goal by Carson Timmins. The winner quickly went three-and-out on their opening offensive, leaving the game scoreless halfway through the first quarter. Every point – Jefferson’s second offensive drive of the game didn’t go smoothly. McDermott took a deep shot at Hunter Geary, but it was intercepted by Winner defending defender Blake Volmer. However, the Huskies’ defense was strong again, forcing another quick three-and-out. The winner then forced a three-and-out of their own and blocked the punt, giving the Warriors big possession late in the opening quarter. The Elk Point-Jeffersons defense would go big again, forcing Winner to make a turnover on downs within the red zone. End of the 1st Quarter | Winner 0 Elk Point-Jefferson 0 Huskies running back Lucas Hueser broke free for a 48-yard burst through the middle early in the second quarter to put Elk Point-Jefferson deep in Warriors territory. Hueser would get it again on a 4e and goal play from one, and he reached the ball over the line to break the scoring drought in the game. The winner answered quickly when Ryken Orel exploded for a 69-yard touchdown run. But a failed two-point conversion held onto the lead with Elk Point-Jefferson at 7-6 with 4:29 to play in the half. Two minutes later, Elk Point-Jefferson answered back. McDermott held it to himself for a 13-yard score. Karson Keizer would miss a 27-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the half, which came just short. As the kick failed to cross the goal line, the Huskies picked it up and tried to make it back to the house as time went on, but Dalton Peterson was tackled close to midfield. rest | Elk Point-Jefferson 14 Winner 6 Both offenses started slowly into the third quarter. The winner went three-and-out, while Elk Point-Jefferson took one, but had to kick shortly after. The Warriors orchestrated an efficient drive to their next possession, using the clock and winning yards into the Huskies side of the field. End of the 3rd Quarter | Elk Point-Jefferson 14 Winner 6 On the first play of the fourth quarter, Blake Volmer hit Ethan Bartels for a 35-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion, from Volmer back to Bartels, was good, making the score 14-14. The Huskies retook the lead with just under eight minutes to play when Hueser was released in the middle for a 31-yard touchdown sprinter. The winner then organized an all or nothing ride that used up most of the remaining time. With a critical 4e deep into Elk Point-Jefferson, Jakob Scarmon jumped for a Volmer pass to seal the win for the Huskies. Final | Elk Point-Jefferson 21 Winner 14 Not only did Fridays win the first-ever state championship for the Huskies football program, but it also ended a 34-game winning streak for Winner. Elk Point-Jefferson was led by Lucas Hueser, who had a 119 yards rush and two touchdowns on the ground. Riley Orel ran for 111 yards and a score for the Warriors. Click here for game stats

