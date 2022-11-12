Michigan field hockey stuns in OT in 2022 NCAA tournament by Albany





Michigan’s hockey dreams of avenging last season’s second-round NCAA tournament loss were dashed early on Friday. Well, actually they were late in Friday’s first round game when the Albany Great Danes stunned the Wolverines, the No. 4 national seed, with two goals for a 2-1 win in overtime at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor. Albanys Sophia Schoonmaker scored on a 9:02 break in overtime to give the Great Danes their first NCAA win since advancing to the national semifinals in 2014. That followed Floor De Ruiters equalizing just under three minutes into the game. the regular competition. De Ruiter deflected a shot from Alison Smisdom at the feet of UM goalkeeper Anna Spieker for the equalizer. LAST SEASON: Michigan field hockey turns cold, eliminated from NCAA tournament by Harvard in shootout BIG TEN CHAMPION:Michigan field hockey takes 2022 Big Ten title with 2-1 win over Northwestern Michigan dominated most of the game, beating Albany 22-10, leading 9-4 in shots on goal. That included seven shots in both the second and third quarters. But the Wolverines came away with just one goal, scored by Tina D’Anjolell with 20.2 seconds left in the half. DAnjolell took a penalty corner with 29 seconds left, then invaded to finish the set from the left when her shot went past Albany goalkeeper Hannah Mangan and bounced off an Albany defender into the net. Kathryn Peterson had the assist on DAnjolell’s goal, but she failed to convert her big chance a few minutes earlier as her penalty was saved by Mangan with 2:39 to go in the second quarter. The Great Danes advance to the second round for the third time in school history; they will face Penn State of Louisville Sunday at 1:00 PM in Ann Arbor, with the winner advancing to the National Semifinals in Storrs, Connecticut, on Nov. 18. Michigan won in the first round last year, beating Miami (Ohio) before losing to Harvard in the second round. The Wolverines have not made the national semifinals since the 2020 tournament (played in the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic), when they reached the national final before losing 4-3 to North Carolina in overtime. BASKETBALL:It’s a Howard Family Reunion: Michigan Basketball Has Juwan, Jace, and Jett Back Together

