12/12 Ice hockey ladies welcomes Brown Sunday





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- TheNo. 12/12 Penn State women’s ice hockey team welcomes Brown for a two-game series starting Sunday at 6 p.m. FOLLOW THE ACTION dates:Sunday 13 Nov. | Monday 14 November

Time:6 p.m. | 2 p.m.

Place:Ice Arena Player

Tickets:Ticketmaster

B1G+ Stream ($):Game 1|Game 2

Live stats:Game 1 & 2

Game Notes:Penn State Game Notes (PDF)

Promotions:T-Shirt Swap! HOME ICE CREAM ADVANTAGE Brown will become the third non-conference opponent Penn State has met at home this season. They are 3-3 in these matchups. HISTORY Last season’s run between Brown and Penn State marked the first time the two teams have faced each other. Penn State won one game and tied the other, making them all-time 1-0-1 against the Bears. YOUNG POWER Brown has a younger group this season with five freshmen on their roster, while Penn State has six freshmen. For Brown, the freshman league has combined for four goals and three assists in five games. For Penn State, the freshman league has combined for 12 goals and 19 assists in 14 games. SPECIAL TEAMS IS SPECIAL The Nittany Lions penalty kill ranks eighth in the nation with a .898 kill percentage. Brown is sixth in the nation with a .909 death rate.

Penn State also ranks 15th in the nation in power play percentage with a 0.188 success rate. Brown, on the other hand, is 17th with a success rate of 0.176.

The Nittany Lions have scored nine power play goals in 14 games, which is fifth in the nation. COMES HOME Bears forward Jess Ciarrocchi returns to Happy Valley for the first time since his move to Brown after two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

In Happy Valley, Ciarrocchi played 43 games and scored three goals and six assists. This season for Brown, the junior has four assists and is second on the team with four points. She also has a plus two rating leading the Bears. BUTZE TOP OF THE WEEK freshman defender Kendall Butze was honored with the CHA Rookie of the Week Award after a weekend with three assists against Mercyhurst.

was honored with the CHA Rookie of the Week Award after a weekend with three assists against Mercyhurst. Butze was also solid on the defensive side, working on the breakout and getting into passing lanes.

Butze joins fellow freshmen Tessa Janecke as the only two Nittany Lions to have won the CHA Rookie of the Week honors this season. Janecke has won the award twice and has added CHA Rookie of the Month to her portfolio.

as the only two Nittany Lions to have won the CHA Rookie of the Week honors this season. Janecke has won the award twice and has added CHA Rookie of the Month to her portfolio. Last season, freshman defender Karley Garcia also earned the CHA Rookie of the Week award. PARKING Parking for Penn State Women’s Ice Hockey games at Pegula Ice Arena is available two hours before each game starts at the following locations:

Stadium, West, Jordan East, Porter North

No fees with a valid Penn State parking pass

$5.50 prepaid through ParkMobile (season pack available for $5 per game): ParkMobile Link

$10 day-of-event without a valid permit or prepayment (pay station or ParkMobile app zone no. 95112)

ParkMobile prepayment availability ends at 11:59 PM the night before each event. After that time, no more events can be selected on the site and payment must be made on arrival to the event parking staff (cash only) on arrival.

