T20 World Cup: Test your knowledge of the competition and vote who will win





ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Final England v Pakistan Date: Sunday 13 November Location: Melbourne Cricket Ground Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary and in-play video on BBC Sport website The last two are known. The Melbourne Cricket Ground welcomes England and Pakistan to the T20 World Cup final on Sunday 13 November at 08:00 GMT. Pakistan has not reached a T20 final since 2009, while England’s last appearance in the showpiece was more recently in 2016. Test your knowledge of their teams from those finals, take our overall quiz of the Super 12 stages and have your say on who you think will win this time around. Once you’ve done it, challenge your friends and share how you did and your winner on social media using #bbccricket. First, who do you think will win? Oops, you can’t see this activity! To fully enjoy Newsround, JavaScript must be enabled. Next, how well do you remember Pakistan’s 2009 World Cup winning XI? You have five minutes to name 11 players. Good luck! Can you name the XI of the last time Pakistan reached a T20 World Cup final in 2009? Score: 0 / 11 Start Quiz you scored 0/11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Tip: answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Giving up! And what about the England team that lost to the West Indies in 2016? These are easier, because the players are more recent, so you have three minutes. Good luck! Can you name the XI of the last time England reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2016? Score: 0 / 11 Start Quiz you scored 0/11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Tip: answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Giving up! Now some general knowledge. How much do you remember about the tournament so far? Here are 10 questions, all from the Super 12 stage and semi-finals – NOT the qualifying rounds. Oops, you can’t see this activity! To fully enjoy Newsround, JavaScript must be enabled.

