



FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. An old youth hockey doctor accused of sexually abusing patients during medical examinations at his Farmington Hills house now faces 17 charges of sexual misconduct. dr. Zvi Levran, of Farmington Hills, has provided medical care to youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years. Officials said all patients linked to these charges were linked in some way to youth hockey leagues. The defendant has violated his trust as a doctor and assistant hockey coach by sexually abusing young players in several high school and junior hockey leagues in the urban area, a Oakland County the deputy said during Friday’s arraignment. Previous criminal case about sexual behavior Levran was first arrested after a 19-year-old man went to his home on October 18 for a medical examination. The 19 year old said Levran sexually assaulted him during the investigation. Levran was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual behavior — violence or coercion and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual behavior — violence or coercion. He was arraigned in the 47th District Court and pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $100,000 cash/security deposit, with the terms that Levran wears a GPS necklace, remains in Michigan, and surrenders his license and passports. Levran was placed under house arrest unless he left for work, medical emergencies, court hearings or meetings with legal counsel. He was told not to treat patients at home or have contact with minors, hockey players or hockey staff. 10 new charges On Friday (Nov. 11), Oakland County prosecutors cleared 10 additional charges against Levran. Levran, who had bailed and was released in the previous case, turned himself in after investigations revealed more cases of sexual misconduct, authorities said. Those investigations were initiated by patients who came forward after Levrans’ initial arrest. In any case, Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients associated with youth hockey leagues in his home office while conducting medical examinations. On Thursday, prosecutors approved the new charges: one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The survey includes several communities around the metropolitan area, as well as multiple states, the delegate said. I think he’s a threat to the community and a flight risk. Levran was arraigned in the 47th District Court on Friday and was given a $1 million cash/guarantee bail on the new case numbers. Magistrate Michael Sawicky said Levran must remain in his home except for medical or legal matters, or to go to work. He should not have physical contact with unsupervised patients or see them in his home. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:30 am on December 7. Farmington Hills Police said anyone with information about the case or knowledge of other victims should call 248-871-2610. You can watch Friday’s full arraignment below. A youth hockey doctor long accused of sexually abusing patients during medical examinations at his Farmington Hills home is now facing 17 charges of sexual misconduct.

