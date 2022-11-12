Second Half Rise Leads No. 15 Auburn Past South Florida 67-59

Next game: Winthrop 15-11-2022 | 6:00 PM SEC network Nov. 15 (Tue) / 6:00 pm Winthrop History

AUBURN, Ala. Delivering energy non-stop with his high stepping, chest thrusting exploits, Dylan Cardwell led to the comeback of No. 15 Auburn in the second half in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive home win.

“His commitment and energy, his ability to block and rebound, Dylan Cardwell was a factor,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “For a man his height, he moves so well.”

Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven points and starred in Auburn’s second half with a steal and slam, bounce pass assist for a dunk and alley-oop slam, before taking on the crowd. .

Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn by 20 points, with 18 coming in the second half to help Auburn beat USF 46-29 after the break to erase a nine-point half-time deficit.

“Our defense was stepped up and that led to an attack,” said Green. “We went to the basket, we ended on contact and scored in the transition.”

Allen Flanigan scored 18 points and made three of Auburn’s five 3-pointers. Chris Moore added seven points and five rebounds to give the Tigers 25 points and nine rebounds from the small forward position.

“It felt good to see shots coming,” said Flanigan, who was 6-for-10 from the field and 3-for-6 on three-pointers.

Green took control of the stretch and made three straight layups to give Auburn a 60-52 lead with 3:29 to play. The point guard made 9 of 11 free throws to help close the Bulls.

“Auburn’s defense was pretty good,” said Pearl. “At the moment that will be what will have to carry us. We are not really good offensively now. Our defense will have to carry us, and it did tonight.”

After two Moore bucks early in the second half, Green’s three-pointer brought the crowd to their feet while USF’s lead was reduced to 33-29.

Yohan Traore’s The 3-pointer narrowed the Bulls’ lead to one point before Flanigan gave the Tigers their first lead since the opening minutes with a corner, paving the way for Cardwell’s energetic run.

“It was big,” Flanigan said. “If you see it fall and we take the lead.”

“Dylan and C-Mo [Moore]Their energy is through the roof,” said Green. “Those are two guys we rely on to always be with their energy. It gets the crowd going, it gets loud in there and it makes it even more fun.”

Auburn trailed 30-21 after a lackluster first half in which the Tigers shot 25 percent of the field while making 11 turnovers.

Flanigan made both three-pointers in the top half for Auburn and led the Tigers by eight runs in the half.

“We’re playing with ten guys. That’s BP’s style of play,” said Flanigan. “A lot of teams are not going to play against ten guys. The purpose of that is that we wear out guys.”

Auburn (2-0) continues at Neville Arena Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT vs. Winthrop.

“I’m glad we took the win over a good team from a really good conference,” said Pearl. “I’m glad I have the W.”

Jeff Shearer is a senior writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer

USF POSTGAME NOTES: