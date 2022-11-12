Ireland’s epic response to Bopara’s Only Pakistan could challenge England’s tweet | Cricket





England produced a remarkable performance in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against India on Thursday, beating the side by 10 wickets in a one-sided encounter in Adelaide. After limiting the side to 168/6 in 20 overs, England, riding on half-century unbeaten shots by openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, chased the goal with 24 balls left. England now face Pakistan in the final of the tournament on Sunday, as both sides look for a second T20 World Cup title. Ahead of the tournament, England star Ravi Bopara praised the squad for their impressive campaign to date, even claiming that the only squad that can stop England from entering the tournament is Pakistan. Also read: Sunil Gavaskar selects India’s next T20I captain after World Cup loss to Rohit Sharma Great performance and display of power and ruthlessness from England. There is only one team that can challenge England and that is Pakistan. Otherwise, if England could place a 2ndXI in the #T20Iworldcup2022, it would be an England v England2XI Final. #fact #milesahead, Bopara wrote on his official Twitter account. Great performance and display of power and ruthlessness from England. There is only one team that can challenge England and that is Pakistan. Otherwise If England could introduce a 2ndXI in the #T20Iworldcup2022 it would be an England v England2XI final. #fact #milesahead — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) Nov 11, 2022 However, England had suffered a shocking defeat to Ireland in the T20 World Cup earlier in the Super 12 stage; England came up five runs short against Ireland in a rainy game in Melbourne. After Bopara’s tweet, Ireland had an epic two-word response. However, Ireland failed to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. It was their only win in the Super 12 stage as Ireland lost three games (against New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka) while their match against Afghanistan was washed out. They finished fifth in their group with three points. Previously, Pakistan had beaten New Zealand in the first semi-final of the tournament to secure a berth in the title fight at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. While England had won their only T20 World Cup title in 2010, Pakistan, captained by Younus Khan, had won the trophy in 2009.

