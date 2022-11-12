How double debutants Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett made tennis fun again





The roots of Great Britain’s astonishing 3-0 win over Spain could, in hindsight, be noted at their pre-tournament press conference. Normally these things are pompous and annoying. But on Monday afternoon, debutant Olivia Nicholls and stalwart Heather Watson began to banter in broad Australian accents as their teammates dissolved into giggles. A normally pompous and nasty affair had become something for them to enjoy, and three days later that sense of fun and camaraderie could be seen in the teamwork on display against Spain, which looked contrastingly bleak when overrun by some there on paper, a much weaker squad. The dynamics of the team have been very different this week, said home captain Anne Keothavong, as Great Britain celebrated their progress to a first semi-final of the Billie Jean King Cup since 1981. i think liv [Nicholls] and Lisa [her doubles partner Alicia Barnett] bringing something different to the team that we haven’t had before. It’s not just the fact that they specialize in doubles, but they’ve also had a life outside of tennis. As for the camaraderie, the girls did a great job this week building a real bond. The chatter has been great. Team spirit may sound like a minor consideration when placed next to more tangible virtues like the first serve rate or the breakpoint conversion rate. But attitude is hugely important in tennis, and the sense of joy Barnett and Nicholls radiated throughout the week, not to mention their two wins over the more experienced opponents, was the catalyst for Britain’s transformation. ‘Who says we can’t tour for another 10 years’ It’s ironic to consider that these two women making their debuts for Great Britain at 29 and 28 respectively may never have made it to the team save for the late withdrawal of Emma Raducanu with a wrist injury. Raducanu instead turned on the Christmas lights at Harrods in central London, though she did take the time to post a celebratory message on Instagram. Barnett and Nicholls’ last-minute raise came as a surprise even to itself. When they first teamed up for British Universities nearly a decade ago, they couldn’t have imagined this scenario. But their shared trajectory, turning professional in their early twenties, means they share a much wider worldview than the average racket wheeler. Despite all the apparent glamor of the tennis world, many young child prodigies are so isolated that they suffer from stunted personal development. We’re both great examples that you don’t have to turn pro at age 16, 17, 18, Nicholls said. I went to Loughborough, Lissy went to college in the United States [in Illinois]and the time we had in college allowed us to really develop as players, as people. When we got on the tour, we weren’t tired. We were fresh, ready to go. Perhaps some people who start their professional careers when they are young get burned out at age 22, 23. We’re veterans, so to speak, but especially in doubles, who’s to say we couldn’t have another 10 years on the tour?

