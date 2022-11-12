Sports
Career Night for Castleton in win over Kennesaw State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. coach Florida Todd Golden took his post-game podium finish after his team’s win on Friday night and was asked, the first question, if he was frustrated with his team’s offense.
“Not really,” Golden said. “We scored 88.”
Indeed, they did. The Gators defeated Kennesaw State 88-78 behind a spectacular career-high 33 points from the fifth year ahead Colin Castleton. As a team, UF shot 54.5 percent from the floor (50 percent obscured in both halves), attempted only 11 3-point shots and worked for 48 points, mostly from Castleton, their 6-foot-11 two-time All-Southeastern Conference star who also had nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals.
So no, Golden wasn’t frustrated with the Gators (2-0) on offense. Defense? That was another matter.
Undersized and fast as they were, the Atlantic Sun Conference Owls stuck around by shooting 53.1 percent in the second half and matching the Gators’ 14 rebounds after the break. Before the game, Kennesaw nearly matched UF’s output in the paint (42 points), working the Gators for 11 offensive rebounds that turned into 14 second chance points.
“We have to do better,” Castleton said. “Coach Golden came to us and the coaching staff came to us. We are a better defense than we have shown.”
Good thing the attack (and Castleton) was timely, otherwise things might have gotten a little awkward at Exactech Arena/O’Connell Center. As it was, despite their defensive mistakes, the Gators only let the Owls come to eight in the bottom half 59-51 with just over 12 minutes left and got answers to every mini-run the visitors made.
Castleton, who overshadowed his previous career high of 29 (against Arkansas last February 22), threw 12 of his 18 field goals, plus nine of 13 free throws, and also led a couple of fast breaks that ended with UF buckets. He had 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the first half, but Florida’s lead was only 44-34. guard Will Richard, the transfer from Belmont, scored double figures again in his second UF game with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting. sophomore wing Kowacie Reeves scored all but one of his 11 points in the second half, including a pair of timely 3-pointers as KSU tried to make its stride. Senior attacker CJ Felder had seven points, six boards and a few steals.
“Offensively we played well enough and with a goal,” said Golden. “I assume how we played attacking tonight.”
However, Golden made it clear to his players in the locker room after the game that he would not “take” the feat on the other side of the floor. The Owls got a team-high 20 points from preseason All-Sun guard Chris Youngblood, along with 14 points and five rebounds from 5-10 point Terrell Burden. The KSU duo together made 14 of the 24 shots.
“They would come in here and try to punch us in the mouth,” Richard said. “I don’t think we handled it very well. We should have been the aggressor first.”
It was sloppy early on for both sides, with the score 6-6 when the first media timeout arrived. The Gators trailed four, 12-8, just under 14 minutes, but then used a 22-4 run, starting with a Castleton-led break that ended with a bad slam from the freshman guard Riley Kugel and ending with a corner 3 from Richard to lead the 28-16 period with less than six minutes left.
UF led 14 with just over a minute to go before halftime, but the Owls left a couple of late 3s and trailed just 10 at halftime.
In the second half, the margin remained mostly in double digits, fluctuating from just eight to a whopping 17 with 2:20 to go. In between, however, UF fifth-year point guard Kyle Lofton (9 points, 2 assists), picked up his fourth foul with 12:21 to go and his team stood at 10 then went out when he had words with an official and was hit with a technical foul.
“He’s a leader. A senior. That shouldn’t happen,” Golden said. “We let the emotions of some phone calls affect the way we behaved.”
Minus Lofton, Golden didn’t turn to sophomore backup point guard Trey Bonham (“He had a run in the first half where he looked fast and not comfortable,” said Golden) and instead passed the ball to fifth-years Myreon Jones, who stood firm under pressure as the Owls tried to fight back. Jones finished with two points, five rebounds, two assists and no turnovers for 22 minutes, helping his team knock out a game opponent.
“We’re happy with the W,” Richard said. “But everyone is much more hungry, knowing we have to come back [Saturday] even more hungry.”
Much work still to be done. Still many games to play.
|
Sources
2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2022/11/11/mens-basketball-career-night-for-castleton-in-win-over-kennesaw-state-nov-11-2022.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Career Night for Castleton in win over Kennesaw State
- Google Play Apps Privacy Statement
- Priyanka Chopra talks about her work in Hollywood; says, ‘it’s so inclusive’ | Hindi Movie News
- Trump sues January 6 committee to avoid testifying in investigation
- Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66
- Pakistan match winner who brings ‘fire and life’
- Table tennis: Singapore Smash 2023 tickets go on sale, main draw starts from $28
- Pop-up Nordstrom showcases Mexican designers
- Earthquake in Delhi – NCR Live Updates: Strong tremors felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon – Details here | India news
- Bollywood is one of the best kind of dance for kids
- Why was Qatar awarded the 2022 World Cup? – BBC News
- France accepts migrant rescue ship as relations sour with ItalyExBulletin