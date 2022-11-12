Career Night for Castleton in win over Kennesaw State

Next game: Florida Atlantic Ocean 14-11-2022 | 7 p.m. Gators Sports Network by LEARFIELD Nov. 14 (Mon) / 7 p.m. Florida Atlantic Ocean

GAINESVILLE, Fla. coach Florida Todd Golden took his post-game podium finish after his team’s win on Friday night and was asked, the first question, if he was frustrated with his team’s offense.

“Not really,” Golden said. “We scored 88.”

Indeed, they did. The Gators defeated Kennesaw State 88-78 behind a spectacular career-high 33 points from the fifth year ahead Colin Castleton . As a team, UF shot 54.5 percent from the floor (50 percent obscured in both halves), attempted only 11 3-point shots and worked for 48 points, mostly from Castleton, their 6-foot-11 two-time All-Southeastern Conference star who also had nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals.

So no, Golden wasn’t frustrated with the Gators (2-0) on offense. Defense? That was another matter.

Undersized and fast as they were, the Atlantic Sun Conference Owls stuck around by shooting 53.1 percent in the second half and matching the Gators’ 14 rebounds after the break. Before the game, Kennesaw nearly matched UF’s output in the paint (42 points), working the Gators for 11 offensive rebounds that turned into 14 second chance points.

“We have to do better,” Castleton said. “Coach Golden came to us and the coaching staff came to us. We are a better defense than we have shown.”

UF ahead CJ Felder (1) and Colin Castleton (12) Refusing a shot from Kennesaw State’s Brandon Stroud during Friday night’s game.

Good thing the attack (and Castleton) was timely, otherwise things might have gotten a little awkward at Exactech Arena/O’Connell Center. As it was, despite their defensive mistakes, the Gators only let the Owls come to eight in the bottom half 59-51 with just over 12 minutes left and got answers to every mini-run the visitors made.

Castleton, who overshadowed his previous career high of 29 (against Arkansas last February 22), threw 12 of his 18 field goals, plus nine of 13 free throws, and also led a couple of fast breaks that ended with UF buckets. He had 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the first half, but Florida’s lead was only 44-34. guard Will Richard , the transfer from Belmont, scored double figures again in his second UF game with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting. sophomore wing Kowacie Reeves scored all but one of his 11 points in the second half, including a pair of timely 3-pointers as KSU tried to make its stride. Senior attacker CJ Felder had seven points, six boards and a few steals.

“Offensively we played well enough and with a goal,” said Golden. “I assume how we played attacking tonight.”

sophomore Kowacie Reeves (11) on offense and heading for 10 points in the second half.

However, Golden made it clear to his players in the locker room after the game that he would not “take” the feat on the other side of the floor. The Owls got a team-high 20 points from preseason All-Sun guard Chris Youngblood, along with 14 points and five rebounds from 5-10 point Terrell Burden. The KSU duo together made 14 of the 24 shots.

“They would come in here and try to punch us in the mouth,” Richard said. “I don’t think we handled it very well. We should have been the aggressor first.”

It was sloppy early on for both sides, with the score 6-6 when the first media timeout arrived. The Gators trailed four, 12-8, just under 14 minutes, but then used a 22-4 run, starting with a Castleton-led break that ended with a bad slam from the freshman guard Riley Kugel and ending with a corner 3 from Richard to lead the 28-16 period with less than six minutes left.

UF led 14 with just over a minute to go before halftime, but the Owls left a couple of late 3s and trailed just 10 at halftime.

sophomore guard Will Richard (5) made it work against the Owls both inside and out.

In the second half, the margin remained mostly in double digits, fluctuating from just eight to a whopping 17 with 2:20 to go. In between, however, UF fifth-year point guard Kyle Lofton (9 points, 2 assists), picked up his fourth foul with 12:21 to go and his team stood at 10 then went out when he had words with an official and was hit with a technical foul.

“He’s a leader. A senior. That shouldn’t happen,” Golden said. “We let the emotions of some phone calls affect the way we behaved.”

Minus Lofton, Golden didn’t turn to sophomore backup point guard Trey Bonham (“He had a run in the first half where he looked fast and not comfortable,” said Golden) and instead passed the ball to fifth-years Myreon Jones , who stood firm under pressure as the Owls tried to fight back. Jones finished with two points, five rebounds, two assists and no turnovers for 22 minutes, helping his team knock out a game opponent.

“We’re happy with the W,” Richard said. “But everyone is much more hungry, knowing we have to come back [Saturday] even more hungry.”

Much work still to be done. Still many games to play.