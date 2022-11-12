Sports
Pakistan vs England, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report from Melbourne Cricket Ground, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final
Pakistan vs England, weather forecast and pitch report from Melbourne Cricket Ground, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final. England and Pakistan face each other in the final of theICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Nov. 13. The final between Pakistan and England will in many ways be a repeat of the 1992 World Cup final.
Both teams are winners of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won it in 2009 and England in 2010. This is England’s first final since the 2016 T20 World Cup, while for Pakistan this is their first final in 13 years.
Alex Hales and Jos Buttler set an unbeaten score of 170 to help England beat India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday. Their partnership helped England chase 169 with all 10 wickets and 24 balls left. Alex Hales remained unbeaten at 86 from just 47 deliveries, while Jos Buttler scored 80* from 49 deliveries.
Previously, Virat Kohli stepped up again and scored a rake of 50, while Hardik Pandya provided much-needed flourishes towards the end of the innings by scoring 63 as India scored 169 runs for England in the 2nd T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final. in Adelaide, Australia.
England170 for 0 (Hales 86*, Buttler 80*) beatIndia168 for 6 (Hardik 63, Kohli 50, Jordan 3-43) with 10 wickets
The Jos Buttler-led side kicked off their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a win against Afghanistan. They lost their next match against Ireland in one of the tournament’s disruptions. Back-to-back wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka meant they made it to the semi-finals and from there progressed to the final.
Pakistan, on the other hand, started its campaign with consecutive losses against India and Zimbabwe. They won their next two games against the Netherlands and South Africa. South Africa’s loss to the Netherlands meant Pakistan had to beat Bangladesh in their last Super 12 match, which they did with ease.
They put out their best game against the Kiwis in the first semi-final and are now dreaming of winning their second T20 World Cup title after 2009. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit the 1950s to get back in shape in time. After a slow start, Shaheen Shah Afridi now has 10 wickets in the tournament and he took 2/24 against the Kiwis.
New Zealand scored 152 for 4 riding Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 35-ball 53 and skipper Kane Williamson’s 46 off 42 balls. Pakistan reached the goal with five balls left with Babar Azam (53 out of 42) and Mohammad Rizwan (57 out of 43) sharing a 105 run tie for the opening wicket.
Pakistan153 for 3 (Rizwan 57, Babar 53, Boult 2-33) beatNew Zealand152 for 4 (Mitchell 53*, Williamson 46, Afridi 2-24) with seven wickets
England crushed India in the 1st semi-final with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler playing with the Indian bowling attack. The England openers led the team to a 10-wicket victory over the 2007 champions with 4 overs left. While this was disappointing to Indian fans, it must have come as a warning to Pakistan.
England come to the game with a deep hitting line-up and a spirited bowling attack. There will be no room for error in Pakistan. The top order will have to be on its best day if they are to pressure England. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam at the top, while Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood have to step on the gas in the middle and hurt England’s bowling attack.
Mark Wood missed the semi-finals and Chris Jordan, who replaced him, impressed with the ball and took 3/43 despite having only played one game since recovering from a finger injury. Pakistan’s leading pacemaker Shaheen Shah Afridi, who went wicketless in the first two games, picked 10 wickets in the next four.
The stage is all set for a thrilling T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG. Pakistan will be out to repeat their exploits of the 1992 World Cup, where they beat England to be crowned champions.
Two consecutive defeats in their first two matches had Pakistan almost on the run back to Karachi. Even a single loss of their remaining four games would have sent them home. Even winning all these games did not guarantee Pakistan a place in the semifinals. It took a special shock in Group 2 as the Netherlands beat South Africa to open up more opportunities.
Pakistan took on Bangladesh to become a virtual quarter-final with both teams chasing the semi-final berth. Shadab Khan’s inning against South Africa changed the game for Pakistan. Not only did it help the team win that crucial encounter, but it also gave much-needed faith in the middle order. The openers failed from the start in the tournament.
From the match in South Africa, new match winners emerged in the middle order. Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed all resigned, giving the fans and skipper a lot of confidence. Not forgetting the all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.
And finally, openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam joined the party with an opening score of 105 runs in the semi-final against New Zealand. Mohammad Haris will be a key player to watch out for in the final. The bowlers have a big task ahead of them. The opposition has an incredibly deep battle lineup. And it won’t be easy to get through that. Pakistan needs to make a few substitutions and get pacers for spinners.
Pakistan predicted games XI:
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
England will come to Melbourne with great momentum and confidence from their semi-final victory over mighty India. Alex Hales has looked great since he made his comeback in the national team. Jos Butler has also been consistent as an opener and led the team from the front. Harry Brook can be a middle-order vulnerability. His last three scores were 4 (5), 7 (3) and 18 (21). And these performances have come on 3 and 4.
Ben Stokes, who has not had great success in T20 internationals, is also a key mid-range player. He was crucial in England’s win over Sri Lanka with a steady knock of unbeaten 42 from 36 balls. However, these two are not reliable when it comes to delivering impressive mid-range performance. As such, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone are becoming increasingly important in England’s lineup.
Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone will be the key players to give England a good finish, whether they hit first or second. Dawid Malan was also injured after the game in Sri Lanka and Phil Salt came in as a substitute in the semi-finals.
It looks like a star-studded batting order that is also very deep as Sam Curran and Chris Woakes walk in at 8 and 9 to strike. However, when the openers are in the cabin early, there is only Ben Stokes who plays the role of an anchor to build the innings.
England predicted play XI:
Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid
Pakistan and England have played 28 T20Is together, with England winning 18 matches and Pakistan winning nine. The two sides recently met in a bilateral T20I series with England winning the series 4-3. In the last five games between the two teams, England were tied 4-1.
Pakistan vs England, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report from Melbourne Cricket Ground, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final
The MCG offers a well-balanced field. The pace and bounce will help batters and bowlers alike. However, spinners should not expect a purchase from this field. Thunderstorms are expected on match day with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.
According to weather.com, the temperature will be between 14-24 degrees Celsius. There is a 68-85% chance of rain. Thunderstorms are expected. The wind will be from the north/northwest at a speed of 10-30 km/h. The humidity will be between 76-87%.
The MCG is where Pakistan, led by Imran Khans, defeated England in the 1992 World Cup Final. Both England and Pakistan each lost a game at this venue in the 2022 T20 World Cup. at this location is 146 runs and the team hitting second here has won 10 of the 17 T20I matches.
Bowling First is said to benefit from nighttime games at this location. It’s a good hitting surface and it should be helpful to the batters in the second innings as well. Pakistan prefers chasing and with England’s recent successful chase, it’s clear both teams would be excited to pitch first.
