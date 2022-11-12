2022 Rutgers Football Game: Michigan State Week 11 Preview





How to watch, stream and listen Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) in Michigan state (4-5, 2-4) Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan Kick-off: Saturday, November 12 at 12:00 ET Weather: 42 degrees, cloudy sky with 6% chance of rain, 20 mph wind TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color) and Rick Pizzo (sideline) Current: Fox Sports App Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM – Dennis Geissler & Eddie Kalegi; SiriusXM 385, Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App Series history: Michigan State leads all-time series 9-4; The state of Michigan won 31-13 in 2021 Michigan State SB Nation Site: The only colors Statistical Leaders Rutgers pass: Evan Simon- 71-for-123, 57.7%, 740 yards, 4 touchdowns, 6 interceptions Hurry: Kyle Monangai – 229 yards on 66 carries, 3.5 ypc, 2 touchdowns (Samuel Brown V, season out) receive: Sean Ryan- 20 catches for 323 yards, 16.1 ypc, 3 touchdowns Defense: Deion Jennings – 75 packs, Wesley Bailey- 3.5 bags, Christian Braswell- 3 interceptions Michigan state pass: Payton Thorne – 172-for-267, 74.6%, 1,896 yards, 14 touchdowns, 9 interceptions Hurry: Jalen Berger – 465 yards on 179 carry, 4.5 ypc, 5 touchdowns receive: Keon Coleman – 38 catches for 574 yards, 15.1 ypc, 6 touchdowns Defense: Cal Haladay- 80 tackles, Jacoby Windmon – 5.5 bags, Charles Brantley and Jacoby Windmon – 1 interception What to watch out for When Rutgers has the ball If anyone here has the correct answer, please pass it along. Rutgers still has 24 points to overshadow a Big Ten opponent. During the 24-17 win over Indiana, the points scored felt like a miracle, especially when trailing 14-0. Samuel Brown V is out for the season. Gavin Wimsatt is inconsistent and inaccurate on this point. The future may be bright as players mature and grow, but it’s not helping this season. The Scarlet Knights have three games to go and there may not be a win anymore. Right now the team is just looking for strong performance on the attacking side of the ball. When Michigan State has the ball Take care of the football. The last time these two teams met in East Lansing, Michigan State passed the ball seven times. Payton Thorne lit up Rutgers on his trip to Piscataway last season. This time, the Spartans will once again have to find consistency in this area. Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed are strong receivers that can cause some matchup problems. Both are excellent athletes on the outside. This is going to be an interesting match-up with Max Melton in the secondary. Rutgers was strong against the run, but also allowed only 183.1 yards per game through the air. Michigan State has struggled with consistency this season, but has a chance to gain an advantage over the air. This will also open the ground game. If Michigan State becomes one-dimensional, it’s going to be hard to keep momentum going. The Spartans are big favorites on their home field this time around and rightly so. after wins against Wisconsin and Illinois in the past three weeks, Michigan State could turn things around a bit and play its best ball of the season. Could Rutgers win this match? No one really expected Rutgers to win this match in 2020, but the defense was able to make plays. That will have to be the theme again if the Scarlet Knights want to cause a major shock. Final Thoughts Michigan State generally holds the same record, with another Big Ten win, but the feel is different around the programs. Maybe it’s the quarterback or the playmakers, but Rutgers seems to be a step behind. Even after the Spartans were much worse than 2021. A win in this match would be a nice surprise, but Rutgers needs to focus on the competition. If it goes in and loses by multiple touchdowns, it will set the team back even further.

