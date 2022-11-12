Sports
Where to watch the 2022 Nitto ATP Tennis Finals
After an eventful year including Australia — followed by the whole world — weighing in on the The World’s Number One Tennis Player’s Decision Not to Get Vaccinated and Still Playthe return of Rafael Nadal in the winner’s circle at Roland Garros and the meteoric rise of a teenage player, the ATP tennis tour will finally be concluded with a final tournament next week.
The Nitto ATP final will host the top eight male tennis players in the world (with one notable exception) in a round-robin tournament that will determine who will get the over $2 million winner’s check and, perhaps more importantly, which player will be the best of the best. Also at stake is the world No. 1 which can go to two players currently playing in the tournament. There’s plenty of drama and excitement for any interested party, and we know where and when to watch the event.
Where does it stream?
For US viewers, you can watch it on tennis TV. You have to subscribe to their Premium plan to watch the final. Normally it costs $119.99 for an annual subscription or $14.99 for a monthly subscription.
However, they run a “Final Offer 2022” Deal that will save you 50% if you sign up in the next few days. Please note that these prices vary depending on the country from which you subscribe.
You can also view archived videos from past matches and highlights from this tournament Tennis TV YouTube Channel.
Where does it take place?
The final will take place at the Pala Alpitour stadium in Turin, Italy. This will be the second year the tournament will be held in Turin and it is currently scheduled to run until 2025.
Who competes?
Eight players and two substitutes compete in singles. Rafael Nadal leads the squad and is looking for his first ATP Final title in his illustrious career. Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas is next (he won the event in 2019), followed by Norwegian Casper Ruud (a two-time Grand Slam finalist this year), Russian Daniil Medvedev (a winner in 2020), Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime , the Russian Andrey Rublev, five-time winner Novak Djokovic and the American Taylor Fritz.
Fritz replaced reigning number one player Carlos Alcaraz. The teenage sensation from Spain suffered an injury earlier this month and had to withdraw. The substitutes, should anyone else get injured during the tournament, are Holger Rune from Denmark and Hubert Hurkacz from Poland.
While Alcaraz is currently the world’s number one player, both Nadal and Tsitsipas could reach that ranking depending on how well they do and how poorly the other does in the tournament.
How does the tournament work?
The eight players are divided into 2 groups: Green and Red. The Green group includes Nadal, Ruud, Auger Aliassime and Fritz. In the Red group are Djokovic, Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Rublev. Each player plays in three matches against another in his own group.
The top two winners of each group advance, with the green group number 1 facing the number two player of the red group, and vice versa. The winners of those semi-finals then meet in the final.
What time does it start?
The Green group is the first to act, with Ruud facing Auger Aliassime November 13 around 14:00. Central European Standard Time. In the evening session Fritz Nadal plays around 21:00 later that day.
The Green group will play later in the week, but the schedule for that group has not yet been announced. Click here for updates on the schedule and player lineups.
