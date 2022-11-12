UMass hockey drops fourth in a row, falls to BU, 7-2

AMHRST For the first time since UMass hockey coach Greg Carvel’s second season (2017-18) with the program, the Minutemen have lost four games. Boston University defeated UMass, 7-2 on Friday night at the Mullins Center.

We should all come together, said Carvel, whose team fell to 5-4-1 and 1-4 Hockey East. I have to coach better, captains have to lead better, everyone has to be better. It’s great to win, but most of my job is helping them find answers when they need them, and we need answers now. Me and my employees need to dig deep and have a broad view of how we do things and see how we can do things differently and better. That has to trickle down to the players and we need leadership now. We need everyone to dig deeper now.

Carvel admitted he was more upset with the losing slip had he not seen his team’s 5-1 start, including a series sweep against then No. 1 Denver.

We were in a hole here for the first time in a long time, Carvel said. We had to find a way out as a group. We have another chance tomorrow, but I didn’t think our game tonight was great. Our puck management was not great.

UMass’s defensive battle continued against the Terriers (5-3, 3-2 HEA) after conceding 11 goals in his two defeats to Providence last weekend. Defender Aaron Bohlinger sustained an injury in the first game of the series against the Friars, and Carvel chose freshman Mikey Adamson as sixth defenseman for the past two games.

An Adamson turnover early in the first period led to an escape target by Ryan Greene. He and Linden Alger formed the third defensive combination and struggled to find productive chemistry. Adding in Noah Ellis’ injury departure in the first period left Carvel not having as many viable options as he was used to on the blue line. In the last 3 minutes of a 5-minute major to start the third period, Ryan Ufko couldn’t get off the ice.

He’s got iron lungs, he doesn’t get tired, said Carvel. We were missing (Ellis) and he’s running that second power play, so we really didn’t have anyone else. If you have ball possession in the zone (Ufko is basically on the blue line) so it should not be demanding He is able to play many minutes he has great stamina.

Allowing seven goals also falls to the goalkeeper, and Luke Pavicich allowed five on 23 shots before being benched midway through the second period. Not every goal was his fault, but his performance was nowhere near how he started the season. The sophomore allowed 12 goals in his past three games, saving 82 percent of his shots. In the previous five games, he conceded seven goals, with a service percentage of 0.956.

Cole Brady replaced Pavicich and saved 20 shots in 28 minutes. The only goal he allowed came in the last minute of the game when the Terriers had a 5-on-3 power play. Brady was drawn after the first period of the first Providence game when he allowed three goals on 12 shots.

I thought he played well, said Carvel. We spoke this week after I picked him up in Providence. I told you to make you look like you want to be a difference maker. I need to feel your body language. I felt it tonight. We need some stabilization in the grid. I think we got really strong in goalkeeping in our first five games, but the last two weekends it just fell away. It was good to see Cole come in and stabilize that position a bit.

The two freshmen of the Terriers achieved eight points together on Friday. Both Quinn Hutsons goals came in the second period. Just 10 seconds after Huston’s second, Greene scored the goal that Pavicich scored.

I thought the last game against (UMass) Lowell they were our best line, said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. I feel like Ryan Greene and Quinn Hutson have taken another step in the past few weeks. I’ve even seen it in practice over the past two weeks, they’re gaining confidence.

Wilmer Skoog added a high point goal early in the second period. The Terriers senior wrapped himself around the net before tucking the puck into the back of the net in a lacrosse-style.

While the Minutemen are the number 11 team in the country currently in the USCHO.com rankings, they fell to eighth in Hockey East after Friday’s loss. BU is in sixth place and is likely to skyrocket from the current ranking of number 14. The Minutemen have been 0-4-1 against BU for the past three years en route to Saturday night’s weekend final at Agganis Arena.