Sports
Men’s hockey drops hard-fought ECAC game to #5 Quinnipiac
PROVIDENCE, RI The fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1-2, 3-0-0 ECAC) scored twice in the third and held out for a 4-3 conference win over the Brown Bears (1-3-1, 1-3 – 1 ECAC) Friday night at Meehan Auditorium.
“We have to learn to win. We are as good as that hockey team,” said head coach Brendan Whittet ’94. “We deserved a better fate and I thought we were the better team. I thought we outsmarted them and we just have to find a way to learn to win those games. It’s a process, but we’re getting better; we were better tonight than we were last weekend and we will get better and better.
“We have a really good Princeton team here tomorrow and we can’t get swept at home. Not if you want to climb the standings, you have to take points.”
James Crossman scored his second power play goal in as many games at 10:38 of the opening period, shooting a one-timer from the top of the right circle to defeat Quinnipiac goalkeeper Yaniv Perets (21 saves). Brett Bliss and Ryan Bottrill assisted on the power play goal.
Brown killed the lone Quinnipiac powerplay late in the first period while holding the Bobcats to one shot on target during the advantage.
Matthew Caron (32 saves) made consecutive saves against Rhode Island-born Michael Lombardi in the first minute of the middle frame to maintain the one-goal lead.
The Bobcats tied the score at 1-1 with 11:07 in second. TJ Friedmann grabbed the loose puck in the slot and defeated Caron with a high wrist shot through traffic.
Tony Andreozzi gave the Bears a 2-1 lead at 11:05 of the second with his first career goal. The defender jumped into striker with Bottrill and completed the freshman’s centering pass with Cole Quisenberry adding the secondary assist.
Jacob Quillan added Quinnipiac’s second power play goal of the evening with 3:37 remaining in the second to tie the score at 2-2. Desi Burgart and Lombardi assisted in the goal.
After an escape opportunity was broken by Brett Bliss halfway through the third period, Quinnipiac’s Collin Graf, a transfer from Union, was given a penalty. Caron followed the attacker as he moved across the slot and made the save to tie the game.
The Bobcats took a 3-2 lead with 10:20 remaining in the third when Lombardi found the back of the net with assists from Charles-Alexis Legault and Skyler Brind-Amour.
Lombardi made it 4-2 from Bobcats less than two minutes later with assists from Brind-Amour and de Jong.
Perets robbed Bradley Coca of a goal with 6:03 remaining in the third to keep the Bobcats ahead by a couple of goals.
With Caron drawn for the extra attacker, Quisenberry redirected a Luke Kris shot past Perets to bring the Bears inside a goal with 3:36 remaining in the regulation. Jordan Tonelli picked up the secondary assist.
The Bears put the extra striker back on the ice for the final 1:29 of the game, but were unable to find the equalizer as Perets made four saves in the final 69 seconds for the win.
GAME NOTES
- Quisenberry recorded his second multipoint game of his career and the first since the 2021 season opener against Yale.
- Krys and Tonelli both registered their first points of the season with assists on Quisenberry’s goal.
- Quinnipiac finished the evening with a 36-24 lead in shots on target. Brown finished with nine blocked shots compared to four for the Bobcats.
- The Bobcats went 2-for-5 in the power play and Brown finished 1-for-1.
- Faceoffs were fairly even as Quinnipiac finished with a slight lead to win 41-of-77 tie (53.2%).
Brown closes the weekend slate at Meehan Auditorium against the Princeton Tigers (1-3-0, 1-3-0 ECAC) tomorrow night. Saturday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. Click here to buy tickets.
