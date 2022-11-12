Why the world’s only indoor cricket stadium in Melbourne won’t be able to save T20 WC final washout





The 2022 T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne is under a huge rain cloud | [email protected] – Twitter ESSENTIALS The T20 World Cup faces a huge threat of rain

England and Pakistan play the top match in the MCG

The covered Docklands Stadium in Melbourne is not an option to host the game The 2022 T20 World Cup Final between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is under a big rain cloud with the weather forecast for the city very worrying on Sunday (November 13) and it is sadly not much better for the reserve day (November 14) too not. Rain wreaked havoc in Melbourne during the tournament as three of the six games (Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Afghanistan vs Ireland and England vs Australia) were completely washed away while the England v Ireland game was decided on the D/L- method . Only two matches (India vs Pakistan, India vs Zimbabwe) saw the matches completed. It is interesting to note that Melbourne is home to the only indoor cricket stadium (Docklands Stadium) in the world, which is just a few miles away from the MCG. Once used regularly for international whiteball matches, it is still used every year for cricket as it is the home of the Melbourne Renegades. Ex-Australian cricketer Mark Waugh suggested moving the final to the nearby rooftop venue and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to have it as a backup option for future events in Australia. Common sense in Melbourne says you have a ground with a roof on it, so it could easily be a backup plan, Waugh said on Fox Sports. The ICC probably should have had the Marvel Stadium as a backup on the second day, the reserve day,” he added. However, the venue will not be able to save the T20 World Cup from a washout for logistical reasons. A Herald Sun report states that as the venue is a multi-sport facility and is primarily used for Australian Rules Football, the venue is not yet ready to host a cricket match and there is no drop-in pitch. In addition, it’s worth remembering that MCG is likely to be packed with nearly 90,000 people attending the sold-out clash, while the Docklands Stadium’s capacity is close to 50,000.

