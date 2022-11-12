Florida State Men’s Tennis Shows It’s One of the Best Teams in NCAA

Florida State Men’s Tennis – past and present – has reason to celebrate.

On consecutive weekends last month in Tallahassee, junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc earned a bid for the ITA Fall Championships in California and former SeminoleAlex Knaf won his first professional singles title in a place he calls his second home.

Both players have embraced their journey.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc watched, learned and listened last year when he sat outside because of the NCAA graduation rules. He also focused on improving his skills and conditioning during training.

Although France-born Cornut-Chauvinc admitted it was difficult not to be on the field with his Seminole teammates, he is sure to impress this season.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc on a sandwich

Cornut-Chauvinc reached the semifinals at the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego last week. The powerful, 6-foot-2 righthander won three games before falling in three sets (6-2, 1-6, 6-2) to No. 3 seed Nishesh Basavareddy of Stanford.

Cornut-Chauvinc qualified for the ITA Fall Championships by advancing to the singles final at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships at FSU’s Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center last month.

Two weeks earlier, he advanced to the singles Round of 16 at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I think he’s as good as anyone in the country,” FSU coach Dwayne Hutlquist said. “He has a great serve, great forehand and moves very well for his size. He really enjoys the process of playing.”

It also turns out.

Cornut-Chauvinc has beaten six ranked opponents to set a 13-3 singles record this fall. All three losses were to the eventual champion of each tournament.

Cornut-Chauvinc, who made it through the French Federation and has the highest Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of all recruits signing a collegiate program in 2021, says he will continue to learn collegiate tennis. He relies on his big serve and putting pressure on opponents.

“You don’t just win for yourself, you win for the team,” said Cornut-Chauvinc. “The approach to competitions is different, but it’s quite exciting. I really like the FSU campus, it’s beautiful. It (college) is a big change in your daily life, but I really enjoy it.”

Alex Knaff embraces return to FSU

Knaff, meanwhile, won his first professional singles title at the professional M15 Tallahassee tournament. The event was hosted at FSU’s Indoor Tennis Facility, and Knaff became the first Seminole to win the tournament.

“It was really exciting and I was proud to win my first professional title in a place that I consider my second home,” said Knaff. “When you see the growth and hard work paying off in the end, it’s nice to be rewarded.”

Knaff, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, cruised through the first two rounds.

He took outright wins over Kosuke Ogura and Marcus McDaniel, followed by a quarterfinal win over his tournament doubles partner and fellow Seminole, Cornut-Chauvinc. In the semifinals, Knaff defeated Georgian Philip Henning in a tiebreak to advance to the final.

Knaff, 24, secured the title with an outright win, beating William Grant 6-3, 6-0.

While at FSU, Knaff – a native of his native Luxembourg – went 56-45 in singles and 56-37 in doubles and was named to the All-ACC Second Team in 2019. Since entering the professional stage, Knaff has won three doubles titles. and represented Luxembourg at the Davis Cup.

“Tennis is a game with such small margins,” said Knaff.

“Looking at the stats (from the M15 Tallahassee tournament), other players actually won more points than me. That kind of thing shows that sometimes it’s so tight and the details – the mental side, physical preparation.

“It was great to be back in Tallahassee. I had a good amount of support pushing me. I felt a little nervous in the beginning because I wanted to do so well. It was great to be back and see everyone. It felt like I was just there (before college), what happened?

“It goes so quickly.”

