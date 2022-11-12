NHL and NHLPA Announce World Cup of Hockey Won’t Be Played in 2024





The NHL and NHLPA say the World Cup of Hockey won’t be played until 2025 at the earliest. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Hockey fans will have to wait at least another year for international best-on-best action to return. The NHL and its players’ association announced on Friday that the Hockey World Cup, which was initially to take place in February 2024, would not be feasible. No further explanation for the decision was given, but the note said plans remain to potentially hold the tournament into February 2025. The sport has been starving for true best-on-best competition for nearly a decade, with the last World Cup being held in Toronto in 2016. Some of the ripples from that tournament, namely the inclusion of the U23 Team North America, as well as the catch-all Team Europe, mean that no real best-on-best action has taken place since 2014, when NHL players played for the recently went to the Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The NHL refused to allow players to attend the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang insurance issuesand subsequently withdrew from the 2022 Games in Beijing amid wave of COVID-19 cases. Speculation that the tournament could be in jeopardy began seeping in several weeks ago, well before the NHL and NHLPA’s decision to postpone the event. The end of October, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that, while in Finland on the NHLs Global Tour, time had become of the essence, with the belief that if there were to be a World Cup, details should be finalized by the summer. LeBrun also noted the ongoing conundrum of what to do with Russian players, whose team is currently? banned from participating in IIHF competition because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. “The bottom line is that there are still outstanding issues with the IIHF that have not been addressed and of course, the elephant in the room … what to do with Russia? said Lebrun. There are other countries that Russia does not want to get into that tournament because of the war in Ukraine. More from Yahoo Sports

