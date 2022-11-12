Volleyball falls to Cornell in four sets, 3-1





Next game: in Colombia 11/12/2022 | 5:00 p.m. ESPN+ Nov. 12 (Sat) / 5 p.m. Bee Colombia History ITHACA, NY The University of Pennsylvania volleyball team lost in four sets on Friday night at Cornell’s Newman Arena. The set scores were 27-25, 25-7, 24-26, 25-16. Penn fell to 2-21 overall and is 1-12 in Ivy League play. Cornell improved to 6-16 overall and 4-9 in Ivy play. Quaker Note Meal *Sophomore Ella Green was the only Penn player to have a double-digit death toll; she had 10. It was her ninth such match this season. *Green also had two block solos on Friday night, doubling her total for the season. *freshman Jalen Tennyson played the last two sets on Friday night and tied her season/career high with six kills; she originally did it in Penn’s first game this season. *Four other players had five kills each, including Tatum DeMann which had her first five kills of the season. *freshman Anna Shohfi had 34 assists and 13 digs on Friday night; she’s reached double figures in digs in four consecutive games and eight this season. *freshman Abigail Reid Penn led 14 digs, followed by Shohfi and senior Madeline McGregor (9). How it happened The first set was a seesaw affair, the teams tied 14 times and the biggest lead was three points (Cornell 14-11) to 18-18. A McGregor kill put Penn on a four-point run to turn a 19-18 deficit into a 22-19 lead, but the Big Red scored four of the next five points to level things up. get on 23-23, and was then set to point to a murder of Camryn Carlo. A Green kill sent it to 24-24, and after another Cornell point, a Leak kill made it 25-25. However, a Sydney Moore kill and a Joanna Chang block gave the Big Red the set, 27-25. The second set wasn’t nearly as close. Cornell scored the first three and eight of the first nine points and never looked back. The margin was double digits at 14-4 and the Quakers only got it within single digits once, at 15-6, then the Big Red scored four in a row en route to the 25-7 victory. It looked like Cornell was going to get the sweep, the Big Red scoring six of the first seven points in the third set. It was still 11-5 when Penn ran on five points to get inside one. Cornell scored four of the next five points to take the lead with four. The Big Red’s lead was still three when a Madison Risch kill put the Quakers on a five-point run that put them 20-18 up front. Cornell came back up to level 21-21 and the teams tied at 22 and 23 before Cornell got the set point. Penn fought that away and it turned out to be the start of a three-point run that gave the Quakers the 26-24 win. The fourth set ended 7-7 as Cornell used a three-point run to take a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. The teams traded points through several sideouts, but at 13-10, the Big Red took eight of the next nine points to take control of the set and game. It was 21-11 at the time and the best Penn could do was trade points the rest of the way. Next one Penn closes out the 2022 season tomorrow night in New York City, opposite Columbia at 5 p.m. #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2022/11/11/womens-volleyball-volleyball-falls-to-cornell-in-four-sets-3-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos