Sports
England vs Pakistan: Road to the T20 World Cup Final | Cricket News
England’s 10-wicket hammering of India in the T20 World Cup semi-final leaves them strong favorites to lift the trophy on Sunday.
But their opponents, Pakistan, have already overcome the odds to get this far.
The final between these two giants of the game is the culmination of a 45-match competition, with the winners taking home $1.6 million and the runner-up receiving half that amount.
Neither team has made it easy on themselves. Here’s how they got to the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
England
- Beat Afghanistan by five wickets
Sam Curran was named Player of the Match after becoming the first bowler for England to take a five-wicket-haul in a T20 international. England chose to fight in Perth and did a great job taking out Afghanistan with only a 112 target. At 65 to 3 to 11 left, Englands batters struggled at the hands of Afghanistan’s spin bowlers. But Liam Livingstone held his nerve to score 29 out of 21 to seal the win.
- Lost to Ireland by five runs
The shocking defeat of England’s campaign saw Ireland ahead for most of the game, with a downpour ending any chances of a return. Andrew Balbirnie’s impressive 62 helped the underdogs post a goal of 157. But it was Ireland’s powerplay mastery that saw England’s batters collapse, losing seven wickets for just 25 runs. Moeen Ali looked like he could inspire an English comeback, but when the rain fell, Jos Buttlers men were five runs behind the DLS goal and Ireland could celebrate a famous win.
- Match suspended vs Australia
This was supposed to be a great match between Ashes’ rivals. The loser would eventually ignominiously step out of the World Cup. In the end, it was the high water levels that stood any chance of a spectacle, with the match in the MCG being halted before it even started.
Cricket fans in England have been in so much pain in this country. enjoy this. Magic.
George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) Nov 10, 2022
- Beat New Zealand by 20 runs
Under pressure, Curran again delivered the goods, while England knew only a win over the Kiwis could give them any chance of reaching the semi-finals. Buttler led by example with a stunning 73 out of 47. With New Zealand chasing 179, Curran took two wickets after Glenn Phillips dominated at the crease, leading a 91-run partnership with Kane Williamson. England won and got two useful points.
- Beat Sri Lanka by four wickets
Another nerve-wrecker for England, after Sri Lanka’s opener Pathum Nissanka got the Lions off to a great start, with 67 runs scored from 45 balls. Englands slower bowling worked to limit Sri Lanka’s runaway progress. Chasing 142, Buttler and Alex Hales started off with a 75-run partnership. But six English wickets fell for 54 runs and an upset loomed. However, the steady craftsmanship of Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes meant that England reached their goal with just two balls left.
This was a rare hammer blow. Hardik Pandyas 63 and Virat Kohlis set a not unreasonable target of 168 for half a century, but England seem to have found their form at the perfect time. Buttler and Hales smashed India through the park, needing no one else to get past the goal and into the final.
“This is definitely one of the best days of my career.” #T20WorldCup | @AlexHales1 pic.twitter.com/NrfQkLKaxH
England Cricket (@englandcricket) Nov 10, 2022
Pakistan
- Lost to India by four wickets
It’s always a big game when these two come together. And when Virat Kohli is in shape, it is a sight to behold. Kohlis 82, while chasing 160 Pakistanis, saw a big, big shot, even a shot in the parking lot of the 100,000-seat MCG, the largest cricket ground in the world. But despite his exploits, India still needed 48 runs from the last three overs. In the closing moments of the game, things got tighter and tighter, with umpires and players disagreeing over no-ball calls. In the end, a comedic last-over saw India at home.
- Lost to Zimbabwe by one run
This was probably when most Pakistanis gave up hope. Another final – ball thriller resulted in a miracle result for Zimbabwe, who only managed to set a target of 130. Pakistan’s efforts to stop were patchy at best, but made slow progress toward what should have been an achievable goal. Mohammed Nawaz was fired on the penultimate delivery. Shaheen Afridi needed three from the last ball, but was able to push it away for a single. Trying his luck with a run back for a second, Afridis bails fell into the hands of wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva and Pakistans hopes of last-four appearance almost vanished.
- Beat the Netherlands by six wickets
But wait, there is hope again, a lifeline for Captain Babar Azam’s men. With the Netherlands batting first, the Pakistani bowlers took advantage of the conditions in Perth to take out the shorts and keep the men orange to just 91. An easy chase saw Mohammad Rizwan rack up 49 runs of his own to make the first international. Pakistan’s T20 win in Australia to be secured.
In the fan zone ahead of the T20 World Cup final #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/bhpATmvxvx
Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) Nov 12, 2022
- Beat South Africa by 33 runs
If this match had a name, the name would be Shadab Khan, the vice captain of Pakistan. A stunning 52 half a century from just 20 balls was followed by the taking of two South African wickets. Batting first, Pakistan recovered from 95 for five to record their highest World Cup score against South Africa, giving the Proteas a goal of 186. With Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw fired by ShahidAfridi, and then rain delaying the game for an hour, South Africa would never make it. And they didn’t.
- Beat Bangladesh by five wickets
A four-wicket draw for Shahid Afridi saw Pakistan secure its place in the semi-finals after the unimaginable Netherlands had previously stunned South Africa. Bangladesh could only set a goal of 128 after a golden duck for the Bangladesh captain. After the break, it looked like Azam and Rizwans would partner up unaided, but when both were fired in quick succession, there was a glimmer of hope for Bangladesh. That hope was short-lived, however, as Pakistan rode to victory.
- Beat New Zealand by seven wickets
The partnership of Rizwan and Azams was again crucial in victory over the Black Caps as Pakistan matched England’s timing of a return to form into the semi-finals. The third ball of the match saw Afridi knock out Finn Allen. Pakistan’s bowlers then managed to get New Zealand herds as a sheep farmer tending their flock, limiting chances to build a decent score. Following 152, an imperious Pakistan saw Azam and Rizwan 105 places. Mohammed Haris continued the good work and his 30 runs secured a place for Pakistan in the final.
Does it come home again#cricketTwitter #T20WC2022 #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/Gxf6usFjj0
CricWick (@CricWick) Nov 8, 2022
|
