Alabama high school results round 2
Alabama high school soccer playoffs are underway with second-round action, which began Thursday. Here are scores from across the state.
AHSAA
CLASS 7A
Chestnut 48, Dothan 20
Central Phoenix City 45, Enterprise 14
Hoover 28, Hewitt Trussville 11
Thompson 21, Vestavia Hills 12
CLASS 6A
Gardendale 31, Decatur 7
Hartselle 36, center 26
Homewood 24, Pike Road 21
Mountain Brook 37, Gadsden City 6
Muscle Shoals 31, Parker 6
Saraland 56, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 31
St Paul’s 38, Pelham 7
Theodore 29, Hueytown 18
CLASS 5A
Arabic 42, moody 20
Charles Henderson 34, Tallassee 7
Faith Mobile 36, Demopolis 15
Gulf Shores 26, Central-Clay Co. 21
Leeds 35, Scottsboro 10
Pleasant Grove 37, Russellville 14
Ramsay 45, Guntersville 9, Thursday
UMS-Wright 48, Beauregard 30
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 31, American Chr. 7
Anniston 38, BTW-Tuskegee 20
Catholic Montgomery 44, Jacksonville 27
Cherokee Co. 42, West Morgan 28
Deshler 36, Etowah 33
Handley 27, TR Miller 14
Oneonta 34, Priceville 20
Randolph 47, Dora 37
CLASS 3A
Geraldine 17, Mars Hill Bible 14
Gordo 44, Lauderdale Co. 14
Mobile Chr. 27, Trinity 13
Piedmont 42, Colbert Co. 20
pike co. 41, Alabama Chr. 39
St James 42, WS Neal 21
Sylvania 48, Madison Aca. 45
Thomasville 15, Dadeville 14 (OT)
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 38, Falkville 21
BB Comer 22, Wicksburg 14
Clarke Co. 43, Vincent 28
Fyffe 35, Winston Co. 6
Highland Home 44, Ariton 28
Pisgah 48, Southeast Blount 28
Reeltown 55, GW Long 0
Tuscaloosa Aca. 23, Lexington 20
CLASS 1A
Brantley 41, Linden 20
Coosa Chr. 31, Spring Garden 28
Leroy 33, Maplesville 8
Lynn 41, Addison 14
marion co. 27, Valley Head 6
Millry 62, Loachapoka 12, Thursday
pickens co. 44, Meek 36
Fresh water 27, Elba 20
ICE
CLASS AAA
Glenwood 41, Morgan Aca. 8
Lee-Scott 41, Valiant Cross 0, Thursday
CLASS AA
Clarke Prep 24, Chambers Aca. 21
Patrician 42, Edgewood 14, Thursday
CLASS A, FIRST CLASS
Jackson Ac. 22, Crenshaw Chr. 6
Lownd’s Aca. 35, South Aca. 0
