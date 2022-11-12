Alabama high school results round 2





Alabama high school soccer playoffs are underway with second-round action, which began Thursday. Here are scores from across the state. AHSAA CLASS 7A Chestnut 48, Dothan 20 Central Phoenix City 45, Enterprise 14 Hoover 28, Hewitt Trussville 11 Thompson 21, Vestavia Hills 12 CLASS 6A Gardendale 31, Decatur 7 Hartselle 36, center 26 Homewood 24, Pike Road 21 Mountain Brook 37, Gadsden City 6 Muscle Shoals 31, Parker 6 Saraland 56, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 31 St Paul’s 38, Pelham 7 Theodore 29, Hueytown 18 CLASS 5A Arabic 42, moody 20 Charles Henderson 34, Tallassee 7 Faith Mobile 36, Demopolis 15 Gulf Shores 26, Central-Clay Co. 21 Leeds 35, Scottsboro 10 Pleasant Grove 37, Russellville 14 Ramsay 45, Guntersville 9, Thursday UMS-Wright 48, Beauregard 30 CLASS 4A Andalusia 31, American Chr. 7 Anniston 38, BTW-Tuskegee 20 Catholic Montgomery 44, Jacksonville 27 Cherokee Co. 42, West Morgan 28 Deshler 36, Etowah 33 Handley 27, TR Miller 14 Oneonta 34, Priceville 20 Randolph 47, Dora 37 SUPER 25 POLL:Alabama High School Soccer Super 25 Ranking: Where Contenders Stand For Round Two CHAMPIONSHIP CHOICES:Our predictions for every AHSAA and AISA football state champion in 2022 CLASS 3A Geraldine 17, Mars Hill Bible 14 Gordo 44, Lauderdale Co. 14 Mobile Chr. 27, Trinity 13 Piedmont 42, Colbert Co. 20 pike co. 41, Alabama Chr. 39 St James 42, WS Neal 21 Sylvania 48, Madison Aca. 45 Thomasville 15, Dadeville 14 (OT) CLASS 2A Aliceville 38, Falkville 21 BB Comer 22, Wicksburg 14 Clarke Co. 43, Vincent 28 Fyffe 35, Winston Co. 6 Highland Home 44, Ariton 28 Pisgah 48, Southeast Blount 28 Reeltown 55, GW Long 0 Tuscaloosa Aca. 23, Lexington 20 CLASS 1A Brantley 41, Linden 20 Coosa Chr. 31, Spring Garden 28 Leroy 33, Maplesville 8 Lynn 41, Addison 14 marion co. 27, Valley Head 6 Millry 62, Loachapoka 12, Thursday pickens co. 44, Meek 36 Fresh water 27, Elba 20 ICE CLASS AAA Glenwood 41, Morgan Aca. 8 Lee-Scott 41, Valiant Cross 0, Thursday CLASS AA Clarke Prep 24, Chambers Aca. 21 Patrician 42, Edgewood 14, Thursday CLASS A, FIRST CLASS Jackson Ac. 22, Crenshaw Chr. 6 Lownd’s Aca. 35, South Aca. 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/11/12/alabama-high-school-football-playoffs-scores-ahsaa-aisa-scoreboard-round-2/69621392007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos