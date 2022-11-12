Virginia Field Hockey Falls to Iowa via Shootout in NCAA Round of 16





The 2022 Virginia field hockey season ended in heartbreaking fashion when the Cavaliers fell to Iowa in a Round of 16 shootout of the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Friday night in Evanston, Illinois. As the clock went back at the end of the first half, only one shot had been fired, so neither team could exert much offensive pressure against any of these solid defences. That lone shot by Laura Janssen of UVA was saved halfway through the first fifteen minutes by Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta to keep it scoreless. Then, with just 34 seconds left at halftime, Iowa’s Esme Gibson took her team’s first shot of the game, which bounced off a UVA defender’s stick and made its way to the back of the cage to defeat the Hawkeyes. to lead the way to tranquility. Adele Iacobucci fired another shot on target for Virginia in the third period, but Magnotta was there to save again to keep Iowa’s 1-0 lead in the fourth quarter. With the season on the line, Virginia finally found the equalizer just 17 seconds into the fourth period. Taryn Tkachuk chased the first lob pass and sent a sharp pass to Laura Janssen in the firing circle. Janssen fired a shot toward the cage that, like Iowa’s goal, bounced off a Hawkeye defender’s stick before finding his target to tie the game one goal apiece. The goal was Janssen’s 12th of the season as the team’s leading goalscorer. Scroll to continue Each team would take another shot in the fourth quarter, but neither went on the cage as the game went to overtime. The same can be said for the first overtime, as both teams took a single shot that didn’t require a save. In the second overtime, however, Iowa stepped up the pressure and took four shots, two of them on target, but were saved by UVA goalkeeper Jet Trimborn to hold the ball. The match then went to a shootout. Both teams followed the same path for the first six frames of the shootout, making their first two attempts, missing the third, making the fourth, and then missing the fifth and sixth. After the fifth frame, the shootout becomes a sudden death, with the next successful attempt automatically ending the match. The Cavaliers failed to convert on three consecutive attempts, leaving the door wide open and the Hawkeyes ultimately making them pay, as Lieve Schalk scored the game winner on Iowa’s 7th attempt to send Iowa to the quarterfinals. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team, not just today but all season,” said UVA head coach Michele Madison. “They’ve supported themselves and supported me, showing up every day as they came today. It’s really hard to take if you’re not doing anything wrong except you just don’t win the game. And that’s the hardest thing to take, think me, for everyone.” Virginia closes the 2022 hockey season with an overall record of 13-8. The Cavaliers reached the ACC Championship Game for the second consecutive season, winning the NCAA Championship bid for the 14th time during Michele Madison’s tenure in Virginia and the 26th in program history. Follow CavaliersNow on social media to keep up to date with all the Virginia Cavaliers sports news: facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

