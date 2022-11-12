Australia meets Switzerland in Billie Jean King Cup final





Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women’s tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles in a tiebreak, beating host nation Great Britain 2-1 in a thriller at Saturday’s Billie Jean King Cup. Opposing the seven-time winner in Sunday’s title match is Switzerland, which took an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Czech Republic before having to double down. The Swiss have never won the competition previously known as the Fed Cup, losing the final in 1998 and again last year. Storm Sanders had already put a run on the board for the Australians with a win at first base and she then went on with Sam Stosur to a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 10-6 victory over Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls in a nerve-wracking doubles match in Glasgow. SUPER SWISS @BelindaBencic takes a straight sets victory 6-2 7-6(6) that takes Switzerland to the final! #BJKCupFinals | @swiss_tennispic.twitter.com/XB5LuuzHsa — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) Nov 12, 2022 Sanders defeated Heather Watson 6-4, 7-6 (3) before Great Britain fought back via Harriet Dart, who beat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (3), 6-2. Great Britain reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1981, exceeding expectations before the event. Australia, the top-ranked women’s team, are entering the final and are looking to win the event for the eighth time, and a first since 1974. The Australians lost in the final in 2019. The Swiss have also recently gained experience of losing to the last Russia to beat them in the 2021 title match, but they are back for another chance after singles victories over Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic. Golubic defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-4 and Bencic defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 7-6 (6).

