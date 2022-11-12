Petchey advances to semifinals at Watanabe Classic





LAS VEGAS Junior Myah Petchey advanced to the semifinals of the Watanabe Classic to mark the day for the Oregon women’s tennis team on Friday as the three-day tournament hosted by UNLV kicked off at the Fertitta Tennis Complex. Petchey, playing in Flight 1 of the singles, defeated Iowa’s Daianne Havashida, 6-2, 3-0 (ret.) in the quarterfinals. She will face Andjela Skrobonia of San Diego State on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT for a chance to advance to Sunday’s final. Joining Petchey in the event are teammates Lillian Mold Ares Teixido Garcia and Karin Young, as the four competed in both singles and doubles on Friday. Born in London, England, Petchey was the only Duck to advance to the next round at the Watanabe Classic. Schimmel fell to Salsa Aher of UNLV 6-4, 6-3, Ares Teixido lost in straight sets to Alicia Melosch 7-5, 6-2 and Young lost to Sheena Masuda of Long Beach State 6-4, 6- 1. In Saturday’s consolation round, Ares Teixido will meet the Hawkeyes’ Vipasha Mehra at 11 a.m. PT, while Mold will also include an Iowa player in Anya Lamoreaux. Young pulls Aura Fang from UNLV at noon. Together in Flight 1 of the doubles, Mold and Petchey fell in a tiebreak against host UNLV’s Molly Helgesson and Zita Kovacs, 7-6. The pair will match Iowa’s Samantha Mannix and Marisa Schmidt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Teixido Garcia and Young were overtaken in flight 2, 7-5, by Hawkeyes Pia Kranholdt and Anya Lamoreaux. The Ducks duo will take on Sarah Medik and Mathilde Tranberg of Long Beach State at 10 a.m. Each singles flight has eight players, while each doubles bracket has eight doubles pairs. The semi-finals in both singles and doubles will start on Saturday, while the championship and consolation finals will take place on Sunday. DOUBLE QUARTER-FINAL (FLIGHT 1) Molly Helgesson/Zita Kovacs (UNLV) beats. Maya Petchey/ Lillian Mold (UO) 7-6

Peppi Ramstedt/Justine Dondonay (LBSU) beats. Samantha Mannix/Marisa Schmidt (Iowa) 6-4

Daianne Hayashida/Vipasha Mehra (Iowa) defeats. Andjela Skrobonja/Daria Detkovskaya (SDSU) 7-5

Anastasia Goncharova/Marcela Lopez (Utah) defeats. Sheena Masuda/Rhona Cook (LBSU) 6-4 DOUBLE Quarter Finals (FLIGHT 2) Alicia Melosch/Andreea Velcea (SDSU) beats. Samantha Horwood/Katya Hersh (Utah) 6-2

Salsa Aher/Aura Fang (UNLV) BYE

Cindy Hu/Coco Zhao (UNLV) beats. Sarah Medik/Mathilde Tranberg (LBSU) 6-3

Anaya Lamoreaux/Pia Kranholdt (Iowa) beats. Karin Young/Ares Teixido Garcia (UO) 7-5 ONLY Quarterfinals (FLIGHT 1) Molly Helgesson (UNLV) beats. Mathilde Tranberg (LBSU) 6-3,7-5

Anastasia Goncharova (Utah) defeats. Marissa Schmidt (Iowa) 6-2, 6-1

Andjela Skrobonja (SDSU) beats. Sarh Medik (LBSU) 6-2, 6-3

Myah Petchey (UO) beats Daianne Hayashida (Iowa) 6-2, 3-0 re ONLY Quarterfinals (FLIGHT 2) Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) defeats. Sammantha Mannix (Iowa) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Marcela Lopez (Utah) beats. Rhona Cook (LBSU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Vipasha defeats Mehra (Iowa). Zita Kovacs (UNLV) 6-0, 7-5

Alicia Melosch (SDSU) defeats. Ares Teixido (OU) 7-5, 6-2 ONLY Quarterfinals (FLIGHT 3) Cindy Hu (UNLV) defeats. Peppi Ramstedt (LBSU) 6-2, 6-2

Andreea Velcea (SDSU) def. Samantha Horwood (Utah) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

Justine Dondonay (LBSU) beats. Anya Lamoreaux (Iowa) 6-2, 6-3

Salsa Aher (UNLV) defeats. Lillian Mold (UO) 6-4, 6-3 Quarterfinals ONLY (FLIGHT 4) Coco Zhao (UNLV)

Hana Becirovic defeats Novak (LBSU). Katarina Hersh (Utah) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Sheena Masuda (LBSU) defeats. Karin Young (UO) 6-4, 6-1

Pia Kranholdt (Iowa) beats. Aura Fang (UNLV) 6-4, 6-7, 7-5

