



Nearing certainty, but a long way from being in the College Football Playoff race. Georgia looks like a likely contender, along with the Ohio State-Michigan winner. But after that, it’s still a mystery. The Ohio State-Michigan Loser? Tennessee with one loss or Mississippi with one loss, even if neither plays in the SEC championship game? TCU if it can continue its charmed season? A Pac-12 champion with one loss? A Clemson team with one loss from a bad ACC? two-loss LSU If It Beats Georgia In SEC Championship Game? Alabama left for dead, if about a million other things happen?

As usual, it’s all terribly exciting.

Fresh from his exciting Alabama region, LSU is just a three-point favorite in Arkansas even though the Razorbacks are coming off a two-point home loss to Liberty. Arkansas defeated the Flames in total yards and yards per game, but didn’t find the end zone until it was 17 points lower in the fourth quarter, falling victim to two interceptions, two turnovers on downs and many punts. The Tigers of Notre Dames Brian Kelly’s slightly idiosyncratic hire seems to be paying off; they sit in the driver’s seat to represent the SEC West in the conference championship game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the trigger. He has two 300-yard passing games, two 100-yard rushing games and 24 touchdowns (14 passes, 10 rushing). Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, meanwhile, battled a bruised collarbone and averaged just 4.9 yards per attempt last weekend (adjusted for the four sacks he took and the two interceptions he threw). Jeffersons status for Saturday’s game is unknown.

Two-Loss Alabama Visiting Mississippi, plays in its first virtually meaningless regular season game since 2010. The Crimson Tide must win, plus let LSU lose its last two SEC games, to earn a place in the conference championship game. Of the 174 regular-season games Alabama has played since 2008, only three failed to win the national championship, all in that 2010 season, when it lost to South Carolina and LSU in mid-November. Tulane hosts Central Florida in the first Green Wave home game with two ranked teams since a 1949 game against LSU. Knights quarterback situation is unclear, although they have two good options. UCF’s usual starter this season, John Rhys Plumlee suffered a concussion against Cincinnati on October 29 and missed the win over Memphis last weekend, even though he had been cleared to play. Mikey Keene, the Knights starter last season, has filled in admirably, completing 37 of 49 passes for 395 yards and three scores as a substitute for Plumlees in the past two games, winning both.

TCU is a 7.5-point underdog against Texas despite being undefeated and finishing fourth in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns brand and the fact that the game is in Austin may have something to do with that, along with the fact that the Horned Frogs had to rally countless times in the second half to remain unbeaten. TCU trailed both Oklahoma State and Kansas State by double digits, but won both games. It also trailed Kansas and Texas Tech in the third quarter. Texas, meanwhile, was naughty early on before faltering late and giving up late losses to Alabama, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. In their last two games, a win over Kansas State and a loss to Oklahoma State, the Longhorns have 62 points in the first half but only six in the second.

