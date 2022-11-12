Nearing certainty, but a long way from being in the College Football Playoff race. Georgia looks like a likely contender, along with the Ohio State-Michigan winner. But after that, it’s still a mystery. The Ohio State-Michigan Loser? Tennessee with one loss or Mississippi with one loss, even if neither plays in the SEC championship game? TCU if it can continue its charmed season? A Pac-12 champion with one loss? A Clemson team with one loss from a bad ACC? two-loss LSU If It Beats Georgia In SEC Championship Game? Alabama left for dead, if about a million other things happen?