Youth hockey doctor indicted in multiple assault cases





A doctor who police say spent two decades providing medical aid to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of assault. According to police in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Zvi Levran was arraigned Friday by the 47th court on multiple charges of sexual conduct involving several patients. Levran’s lawyer entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. The patients told police that their investigations were somehow related to youth hockey organizations. Police have not released any information about the age or gender of Levran’s accusers, or when the alleged attacks took place. Levran was ordered to be held on a $1 million bond. He was also ordered to surrender his passports, not treat patients at home and not have uncontrolled contact with patients. A pre-exam conference is scheduled for December 7. His attorney, Joseph Lavigne, told The Associated Press Friday that he has no information yet on what has been alleged, but that Levran plans to defend himself against the charges. Levran was also charged last month after a 19-year-old man told authorities he had been sexually assaulted during an Oct. 18 investigation at Levran’s home office, northwest of Detroit. In that case, Levran was brought to trial in October on seven charges of sexual conduct, was ordered not to leave Michigan, and was not allowed to have contact with minors or hockey players. Investigators say they are concerned that there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. The role of sports physicians and their interactions with athletes has come under scrutiny in recent years. Former Michigan State University sports physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in 2018 after admitting to years of molesting some of the country’s top gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls. Former University of Michigan athletes, students and others have said they were molested by University of Michigan sports physician Robert Anderson. Anderson was the campus health service director and a physician for multiple sports teams, including soccer. He died in 2008 after nearly 40 years at the university.

