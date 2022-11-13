Sports
Owls Edge Past Wildcats 68-64 on late free throws
PHILADELPHIA, Damien Dunn of Pa. Temple dropped two free throws on Friday night with 1.1 seconds left in regular time to lift the Owls (1-1 overall) past Villanova (1-1 overall) 68-64 at the Liacouras Center.
the wildcats Jordan Longino gave Villanova a 64-62 lead with only 58 seconds left, but Temple equalized it on two Dunn free throws with 45 seconds left. The ‘Cats have’ Caleb Daniels a look into the track with 28 seconds to go, but the shot fell off the leading edge. The Owls grabbed the rebound, turned the clock down and Dunn was fouled on a shot attempt with 1.1 seconds left. He dropped two free throws to effectively seal the outcome.
“Credit goes to Temple,” said Villanova . head coach Kyle Neptune. “They were tough, physical, played hard and locked in. They just played better than us tonight.”
Temple scored six of the game’s first seven points in the opening 3:15. Villanovas Eric Dixon was also called for a couple of fouls, sending him to the bench for the first official time-out of the game at 15:55. The Owls increased their lead to 13-5 eight minutes into the period as the Wildcats struggled to find an offensive flow, making just two of their first nine attempts from the field.
Longino scored four runs for the Wildcats in one series, but Temple answered with consecutive three-pointers from Khalif Battle to take the Owls’ advantage to 24-11 with 7:10 left in the first half. Complicating matters for the Wildcats was the fact that: Caleb Daniels and Longino also picked up their second errors of the half.
Dixon returned to the field at 7:10 with his two errors. When Slater incurred his second foul, Nova turned to a 2-3 zone late in the defense phase. After a Angelo Brizzi Three-pointer Villanova’s first of the game, the Wildcats, were back at 31-23 with 2:20 on the first half.
Two baskets from Dixon just before halftime helped reduce the margin to 34-29 in the break. Dixon’s seven points led Villanova while Longino added six points.
The second half opened up much like the first half did with Temple’s Jamille Reynolds pushing himself inside (he would finish with 14 points and 12 boards). He scored a post-up goal on first possession of the period to extend the lead to 36-29. But Dixon fouled Temple’s big man on the next possession, cleared two free throws and scored a post-up bucket the next time to close the gap to 36-33.
A three-pointer from Dunn helped Temple narrow his margin to 45-37, but Villanova, led by Dixon, continued to improve that deficit. When Dixon scored close to the basket at 11:08, the Wildcats were just two behind, 45-43. A free throw from Dixon on the play made it 45-44 and the game was nipped and tucked the rest of the way.
A traditional 3-point play from Daniels tied the game at 52 with just under seven minutes left in the second half. When Longino made a short runner with three and a half minutes to go, Villanova moved back into the lead, 59-58. That made for the dramatic last minute.
“Hats off to Temple,” Neptune said. “They just played really well tonight. They’ve been coached very well and executed their game plan.
“I thought they were really physical to start the game. They went to the offensive glass. I know they had five or six offensive rebounds to start the game. Neither team could score to start the game and I thought that was the difference. made it hard for us all night. It was never easy.”
Daniels led Villanova by 19 points, while Dixon contributed 18 points. The Wildcats tried just seven three-pointers — making it two — the fewest in a game since 2009.
Villanova returns to Finneran Pavilion Monday night to host the State of Delaware at 6:30 p.m. (FS2 and the Villanova Sports Radio Network).
|
Sources
2/ https://villanova.com/news/2022/11/11/mens-basketball-owls-edge-past-wildcats-68-64-on-late-free-throws.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Owls Edge Past Wildcats 68-64 on late free throws
- Gift from Donald Trump to Democrats
- J&K’s progress is PM Modi’s top priority and commitment: LG Sinha
- Iconic Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies Aged 66 – Mothership.SG
- Delhi earthquake: The earthquake that hit Delhi NCR for the second time in a week, felt strong tremors; Nepal being the center
- Nakashima beats Lehecka in straight sets to win the Next Gen ATP Finals title
- 6 tips for revamping your wardrobe: guide for men
- MONAA to Honor Native American Heritage Month | Culture & Leisure
- APT leaders must unite in face of global crises: Jokowi
- Black Swan Event on US Economy’s Medical Debt Cryptocurrency
- Marla Maples cuddles her ex Donald Trump in a photo with rarely seen Melania on the eve of Tiffany’s lavish wedding at Mar-a-Lago
- Alec Baldwin sues ‘Rust’ crew members