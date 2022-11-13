Owls Edge Past Wildcats 68-64 on late free throws

Next game: Delaware State University 14-11-2022 | 6.30 pm FS2 Nov. 14 (Mon) / 6:30 pm Delaware State University

PHILADELPHIA, Damien Dunn of Pa. Temple dropped two free throws on Friday night with 1.1 seconds left in regular time to lift the Owls (1-1 overall) past Villanova (1-1 overall) 68-64 at the Liacouras Center.

the wildcats Jordan Longino gave Villanova a 64-62 lead with only 58 seconds left, but Temple equalized it on two Dunn free throws with 45 seconds left. The ‘Cats have’ Caleb Daniels a look into the track with 28 seconds to go, but the shot fell off the leading edge. The Owls grabbed the rebound, turned the clock down and Dunn was fouled on a shot attempt with 1.1 seconds left. He dropped two free throws to effectively seal the outcome.

“Credit goes to Temple,” said Villanova . head coach Kyle Neptune . “They were tough, physical, played hard and locked in. They just played better than us tonight.”

Temple scored six of the game’s first seven points in the opening 3:15. Villanovas Eric Dixon was also called for a couple of fouls, sending him to the bench for the first official time-out of the game at 15:55. The Owls increased their lead to 13-5 eight minutes into the period as the Wildcats struggled to find an offensive flow, making just two of their first nine attempts from the field.

Longino scored four runs for the Wildcats in one series, but Temple answered with consecutive three-pointers from Khalif Battle to take the Owls’ advantage to 24-11 with 7:10 left in the first half. Complicating matters for the Wildcats was the fact that: Caleb Daniels and Longino also picked up their second errors of the half.

Dixon returned to the field at 7:10 with his two errors. When Slater incurred his second foul, Nova turned to a 2-3 zone late in the defense phase. After a Angelo Brizzi Three-pointer Villanova’s first of the game, the Wildcats, were back at 31-23 with 2:20 on the first half.

Two baskets from Dixon just before halftime helped reduce the margin to 34-29 in the break. Dixon’s seven points led Villanova while Longino added six points.

The second half opened up much like the first half did with Temple’s Jamille Reynolds pushing himself inside (he would finish with 14 points and 12 boards). He scored a post-up goal on first possession of the period to extend the lead to 36-29. But Dixon fouled Temple’s big man on the next possession, cleared two free throws and scored a post-up bucket the next time to close the gap to 36-33.

A three-pointer from Dunn helped Temple narrow his margin to 45-37, but Villanova, led by Dixon, continued to improve that deficit. When Dixon scored close to the basket at 11:08, the Wildcats were just two behind, 45-43. A free throw from Dixon on the play made it 45-44 and the game was nipped and tucked the rest of the way.

A traditional 3-point play from Daniels tied the game at 52 with just under seven minutes left in the second half. When Longino made a short runner with three and a half minutes to go, Villanova moved back into the lead, 59-58. That made for the dramatic last minute.

“Hats off to Temple,” Neptune said. “They just played really well tonight. They’ve been coached very well and executed their game plan.

“I thought they were really physical to start the game. They went to the offensive glass. I know they had five or six offensive rebounds to start the game. Neither team could score to start the game and I thought that was the difference. made it hard for us all night. It was never easy.”

Daniels led Villanova by 19 points, while Dixon contributed 18 points. The Wildcats tried just seven three-pointers — making it two — the fewest in a game since 2009.

Villanova returns to Finneran Pavilion Monday night to host the State of Delaware at 6:30 p.m. (FS2 and the Villanova Sports Radio Network).