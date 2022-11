David English dead: Piers Morgan leads tribute as Bunbury cricket charity fundraiser and Bee Gees manager dies aged 76

PIERS Morgan tonight led a tribute to cricket legend David English, who has passed away at the age of 76. English, the former Bee Gees manager who raised $17 million through his Bunbury cricket charity, died after suffering a massive heart attack. 4 Piers Morgan shared a photo of David English alongside Sky News’ Mark Austin as he paid tribute to the cricketing legend Credit: Twitter 4 England T20 captain Jos Buttler also paid tribute to ‘one of life’s great characters’ Credit: Twitter The talkTV host shared a photo of Engels with Sky News’ Mark Austin, paying tribute to a “brilliantly entertaining” man. Piers said: “Had many of the funniest days of my life @HomeOfCricket with this wonderfully ebullient and brilliantly entertaining character. “A great cricketer whose @BunburyCricket festival has produced so many English stars who all loved him. Very sad news.” England T20 captain Jos Buttler also paid tribute to “one of life’s great characters”. Buttler said: “So sad to hear the news that David English has passed away. “One of life’s great characters, such fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers at his amazing Bunbury festivals. RIP.” Bunbury Cricket hosts an annual tournament for the best players under 15 boys in England. Over 100 English cricketers, including Joe Root and Ben Stokes, have played in the tournament. A host of other famous faces have also run away from the Bunburys celebrity team over the years, including Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman and former Newcastle United manager Joe Kinnear. Footie expert Gary Lineker said he was “terribly sad” to hear of the passing of “such a charismatic man”. He joined The Sun’s cricket correspondent John Etheridge, who tweeted: “Very sad to hear that David English, one of cricket’s greatest and funniest characters and founder of the Bunburys, has passed away. RIP Loon.” English cricket legend Graeme Fowler said he “loved every minute” spent with “huge dynamo” David English. Former England cricketer Owais Shah also spoke of his grief after Engels’ death, saying: “Sad times for English cricket. He was an absolute legend of a man. RIP great man.” David had suffered a heart attack on November 1, and his condition deteriorated. A tweet on Bunbury Cricket’s Twitter page on Saturday told how doctors removed the life support on Thursday afternoon after reporting there was “no brain activity”. They added that he “wouldn’t survive” but “was in no pain and will die peacefully when his body is ready”. In a broad career, David English also appeared in Emmerdale and Casualty. And he worked for RSO Records, signing artists like the Bee Gees and Eric Clapton. English cricket legend Ian Botham was the English best man at his wedding to Robyn. 4 David English managed the Bee Gees and also appeared in Emmerdale and Casualty 4 David English and his bride Robyn alongside witness Ian Botham, Bee Gee Barry Gibb and boxer Gary Mason Credit: Alamy

