Football takes Gritty win over Arkansas, 13-10 – LSU

FAYETTEVILLE – LSU Freshman Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. undressed Arkansas quarterback Cade Fortin with 1:19 left to secure the 13-10 victory for LSU at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
LSU improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC. Arkansas fell to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
The Tigers return to action on Saturday, November 19, when UAB comes to Tiger Stadium for the Senior Tribute. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2, with pregame on the LSU Sports Radio Network starting at 6 p.m.
Tickets are now available at www.LSUTix.net.
KEY PERFORMANCE
Perkins was a dominant force against the Hogs, recording eight tackles, four for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass break-up and a quarterback rush.
Greg Penn III led the unit in tackles with nine. BJ Ojulari also had seven tackles along with a quarterback rush.
Josh Williams scored a career-best 122 yards on 19 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per touch, with a touchdown. The LSU rush attack put a total of 198 yards on the line.
ATLANTA Bound
With Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, the Tigers have had a birth in the SEC Championship game as Western Division Champions.
MAIN GAMES
3rd-and-18 from LSU’s own 27-yard line, Williams took down a first on a 20-yard stampede. However, that was all during the ride when Daniels was intercepted by Latatvious Brini on the Arkansas 43.
The Tigers forced a quick stop on a three-and-out after Ojulari stopped Malik Hornsby for a one-meter rush through the center on 3rd-and-6.
Cam Little put the Razorbacks on the board first with a 28-yard field goal. Arkansas led 3-0 with 4:48 left in the first quarter.
Daniels was gutted by Jordan Domineck and recovered by Brini at the LSU 10-yard line. On the 3rd-and-goal, Penn stopped Hornsby for a one-yard loss and then the Hogs chose to go for it on the 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line, but Mekhi Wingo stopped Hornsby without a win.
Hornsby ran to the left but was stopped by Perkins, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Ojulari at the Arkansas 37.
Damian Ramos knocked through a 38-meter field goal, making it 3-3 with 9:28 left.
John Emery Jr. opened LSU’s next offensive possession with a 32-yard win over center of the field, setting up a 29-yard field goal with 1:51 left in the half of Ramos to give the Tigers their first lead of the game at 6-3.
LSU and Arkansas combined for 53 pass yards in the first half. The Tigers found some momentum in the running game, rushing to 104 yards on the ground in the first 20 minutes.
On 4th-and-2, Ojulari and Ali Gaye fired Hornsby for a 12-yard loss, leaving turnovers on downs on the Arkansas 40 with 7:16 to play in the third quarter.
Daniels found Kayshon Boutte for a 26-yard completion to place the Tigers on the Arkansas 1-yard line. Williams batted it in for the game’s first touchdown, making it 13-3 LSU with 5:25 left.
On 3rd and 17th, Cade Fortin found Matt Landers in front of a 29-yard pick-up in the middle of the field. A few plays later, Fortin rushed to the LSU 38 for a 17-yard win. Fortin then found Landers again for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 13:17 left to make it 13-10.
In first place, with 8:34 to play, Daniels found Nabers for a 12-yard connection and first to the LSU 29. On 3rd-and-7, Dnaiels found Boutte for a six yards, just below the marker. The Tigers went for it with the fourth down, but Williams was retired with no profit and turnover on downs.
On 3rd and 10th, Perkins forced an incomplete on the LSU 40. The Hogs kicked the ball to the LSU 12.
With 1:19 to go, Perkins forced another fumble from Fortin to secure the win.
|
