Alex Corretja believes Rafael Nadal can win ATP Masters – ‘We know he is one of the strongest’
The 2022 Nitto ATP Finals kick off on Sunday in Turin, and Eurosport tennis expert Alex Corretja has his eye on the big contenders for the title.
Rafael Nadal’s physical preparedness for this tournament has been a major topic of discussion, but Corretja is not concerned.
He said: “The good thing about the ATP finals is that you have a minimum of three games to play and you can lose one game and still win the tournament. So that gives you extra room to win the tournament. If Rafa has the rhythm, we know that he is one of the toughest or toughest opponents to play.”
The Spaniard faces a relatively friendly group in Turin.
Corretja named the three hardest for Nadal as “Djokovic, Medvedev and probably even Tsitsipas”, all of which he avoided in his group.
Expecting his compatriot to make progress, Corretja says: “He has more experience, he has it against each other, he has it all in his favor. So you go to court and think you are the boss and that always helps. And if you had Djokovic or Medvedev in his group, it would have been more difficult for him to win these matches in the early days of the tournament, if he faces these opponents in the semi-finals or finals, he will definitely be more ready. “
Rune: ‘Best feeling of my life, of my entire career’ after Paris Masters triumph
Casper Ruud is another big contender in Turin.
It was an almost brilliant year for Ruud, reaching his first Grand Slam finals in Paris and New York, but he has yet to enjoy that big breakthrough moment.
Corretja warned that Ruud may be challenged by the terms to the Turin court. He said: “Of course indoors, with the way he plays, he always has a little more trouble than maybe on hard courts where the ball bounces a little higher.”
The number 4 in the world starts his campaign against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, certainly a man in form.
For Corretja it is vital that Ruud plays aggressive tennis against the FAA. “I think it’s important against Felix that Casper tries to dictate. If you let him dictate you can have a hard time because he’s someone who has won so many games in a row and he has the confidence now.”
The Canadian is another who could claim the title, Corretja said. “These kind of players like Felix, that’s happened to a few others in the past. They go into the master’s and then they break through there and they win the tournament.”
No discussion of the ATP Masters would be complete without taking into account Novak Djokovic. The five-time champion is aiming for a sixth title, which would put him on par with Roger Federer’s record at the event.
Djokovic has had a less busy year than usual and Corretja thinks that could be an important advantage in Turin. He said: “He’s not tired of the season at all because he’s been up and down and he’s won almost every time he takes the field, so his confidence must be huge.”
Another name to consider is Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Greece’s number 3 in the world is a contender, but he faces a difficult first test against Djokovic.
Corretja explained: “Would I be surprised if Stefonos wins? No, not at all. But I think Novak has this small advantage.”
2022 was an important year for Corretja in the overall development of Tsitsipas. He said: “I think Stefanos understood his position in the Tour because expectations were very high. It’s not like he has to win all the Slams. So this process, I think it’s been good for him to understand some problems which he has to face and raise his level.”
