Mohamed Salah gets hilarious tribute from former Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren who posts ‘morning routine’ with Salah themed sheets, slippers, posters and coffee





There are bromances in football, and then there are Mohamed Salah and Dejan Lovren. The two played together at Liverpool from 2017 to 2020 and, in a clip posted by Lovren, it is clear that his adoration for the Egyptian king is unbroken. The duo were good friends at Liverpool lfc on youtube Making videos together regularly @dejanlovren06 And that continues after they break up In a video on Instagram of the Croatian defender captioned ‘my morning routine’, he first saw an alarm sounding with a photo of him and Salah together in Liverpool. Then things quickly take a hilarious turn when he turns on his bedroom light, before making his bed and revealing that his duvet and pillows are covered in a giant Salah mural. Things then get weirder as he shuffles into a pair of Salah flip flops before the Zenit St Petersburg defender compares his abs to a topless shot of his old teammate partying, erecting himself in the mirror. After Lovren dons a t-shirt with a picture of Salah on it, Lovren pours a drink in a mug with the couple hugging, before uttering the immortal line, “Mo…s*** coffee.” The two created an unlikely friendship during their three years at Anfield and regularly took part in club videos to test their relationship. Whether playing table tennis or answering questions about each other in a ‘Bezzies’ film, the duo were inseparable at Liverpool, winning a Premier League and Champions League together. @dejanlovren06 Lovren was seen comparing his abs to Salah .’s @dejanlovren06 And then cover them with a Salah shirt @dejanlovren06 Before he jokes about his coffee taste? TO COLLIDE Wolves 0-2 Arsenal LIVE RESPONSE: Gunners are five points at the top of the table

They also took part in a “coffee mates” movie, which soon turned into a funny discussion about their pre-training coffee trips, which Lovren references with one line in his video. The two have been in regular contact since Lovren left the Reds, and just three weeks ago, the Croat posted a photo of Salah’s Anfield safe with a pillow featuring a photo of Lovren. Lovren succeeded Salah’s tribute to him The caption read: “That’s how Mo gets his motivation for his goals. “Great haha. Always together. You will see mine soon.” Even with fair warning, Salah might not have expected such a tribute. talkSPORT BET OFFER OF THE DAY Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE 18+ Opt-in, wager £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No payout. Get 3x £10 free bets on select events. 7 day bonuses expire. Card payments only. Click for terms and conditions. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

