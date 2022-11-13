Men’s ice hockey rules out Yale, 3-0





Princeton put together his best 60:00 of the early season, knocking out Yale 3-0 at The Whale for the season’s first win. Ethan Pearson made 25 saves for its first collegiate win and shutout, as the Tigers used a goal in each period to build an insurmountable lead. for extra measure, Pearson got an assist on the Tigers’ first goal when he caused a breakout in power play. The Tigers shutout win was their first since a 1-0 win over St. Lawrence on January 11, 2020. An eventful first period saw the Tigers take a 1-0 lead on the basis of Brendan Gorman’s power play target. With the Tigers going 5-on-3 on a huge penalty and the subsequent tripping call to the Bulldogs, Gorman took a Noah de la Durantaye pass into the neutral zone and blown up by a defender before going under the crossbar and over the goalkeeper’s keeper for the game’s opening score. Guess who?! Brendan Gorman goes down on the 5-on-3 for a PPG and a 1-0 lead!@NCAAIceHockey | @TeamECH | @ecahockey pic.twitter.com/gKdOY0lnQe Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) Nov 12, 2022 That goal ended a period in which the Tigers defeated Yale 18-9. Nick Seitz doubled Princeton’s lead 5:39 in the second period, a Adam Robbins feed and save on a defender before sending a snapshot into the far post. Nicky Snipes! Cut-back snapper from Nick Seitz beats the blocker and we lead, 2-0!@NCAAIceHockey | @TeamECH | @ecahockey pic.twitter.com/rUliF91FiJ Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) Nov 12, 2022 In the third, the Tigers smothered Yale on all corners, eventually taking an empty net from Liam Gorman with 1:18 left in the game. The Captain’s Capper. Liam Gorman’s EN to wrap things up tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZckQjgFkR1 Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) Nov 12, 2022 Liam and Brendan Gorman have now each scored in back-to-back games. Princeton went 1-for-7 in the power play, but with Brendan Gorman’s power-play goal now have one PPG in each of the first four games of the season. The Tigers are back tomorrow night taking on Brown in Meehan Auditorium at 7pm Read the full article

