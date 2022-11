weather, rain, forecast, England vs Pakistan, T20 final, when does it start?, backup date, how to watch

Wet weather is forecast for Sunday’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, but a little forethought could save the tournament’s showpiece. The forecast for Sunday looks bad, with between 8-20mm of rain expected, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, along with the chance of a severe thunderstorm. Fortunately, a backup date is available should the match not go ahead, with Monday being a spare day. It’s cracking time at the T20 World Cup and you can watch every match live and in-game ad-free on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Hales LAUNCHES England to Finals! | 01:24 Unfortunately, the weather forecast for Monday isn’t flashy either, with a 95 percent chance of rain and 5-10mm expected. Given the impending wet weather, which has already canceled several games in Melbourne, including the England-Australia crunch Group 1 match, the organizers of ICC tournaments are so determined to get a result that they want to bend the rules to extend the allotted time to complete the match. VIEW CODEBETS EXAMPLE BETTING ON THE T20 FINAL A minimum of 10 overs per game is required to complete a final. Marvel Stadium, which has a roof and is within walking distance of the MCG, could not qualify for logistical reasons. While the Sunday game starts at 7:00 PM AEDT, the reserve day starts at 3:00 PM on Monday. SEMI-FINAL 1: Pakistani Wonder Run From 0-2 Start Continues Amid Kiwi Curse SEMI-FINAL 2: England blow up fairytale with best collaboration ever < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Terrible India makes DUMB mistakes | 01:12 Usually there are strict rules that T20 games must be completed quickly, but tournament organizers want to extend that so that a result is possible. At this time, the rule change has not been confirmed, but it is believed to be supported by the remaining parties. Pakistan secured their place in the final on Wednesday night as Babar Azam led his country to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in Sydney. They will take on England, who played partypoopers and ruined the dream final with India, thanks to a record-breaking opening partnership from Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. It has been 30 years since Pakistan defeated England in the ODI World Cup Final in the MCG. DETAILS WHAT: T20 Cricket World Cup Final WHERE: Melbourne Cricket Ground WHEN: Sunday, November 13, 7 p.m. Reservation day: Monday 13 Nov. TEAMS: Pakistan vs England HOW TO WATCH: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. CLICK HERE

