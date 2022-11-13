ECU football fights back but falls in Cincinnati





CINCINNATI, OH (WITN) — ECU football fight back from 21-5 down to take the lead, but ends up falling to Cincinnati 27-25 Friday night in an American Athletic Conference game. Cincy had defeated four consecutive ECU meetings. But the Pirates D started strong after a stop they get a safety. South Central Pitt grad Jeremy Lewis in to make the game. 2-0 Pirates was in the lead. After ECU adds a field goal to make it 5, the Bearcats take the kick-off 100 yards back for the touchdown. Jadon Thompson the man on the return Cincinnati took the lead and built it up to 21-5. The DH Conley connection makes a game. CJ Johnson breaks a 72 yards for the touchdown. 24-12 ECU trailing half. Second half Keaton Mitchell comes in from a few yards to open the half with a touchdown. 24-19 ECU was left behind. ECU would take the lead on the next possession. But an important moment for the Pirates season, as Mitchell would be caught off guard by a targeting penalty. He would not return. Ahlers would then hit Jaylen Johnson across the middle on the 25-24 Pirates ongoing 15-yard touchdown. They went for two. Isaiah Winstead caught it, but they said he floated it and went out of bounds before securing the catch. Cincinnati got a field goal in the 4th quarter to retake the lead. ECU couldn’t reply even though they had a few attempts. Pirates fall 27-25. Cincinnati has won 32 games in a row at home. After the game, CJ Johnson had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. No updates have been given. Do you see something that needs to be corrected? Email us! Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.witn.com/2022/11/12/ecu-football-battles-back-falls-cincinnati/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos