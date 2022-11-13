



Wolverines Open Dual Slate with decisive victory over Campbell in Battle at Bragg

5 Michigan won eight out of ten fights en route to a 26-6 victory over Campbell in his double opener at the Battle at Bragg event.

Cole Mattin and Matte fine silver earned major decisions with 141 and 184 pounds respectively; Mattin defeated No. 21 Shannon Hanna 9-0 for his third win of the season.

Three Wolverines took their first collegiate double win: Kurt McHenry (125) Luck Lamer (149) and Joseph Walker (174). Website: Fayetteville, North Carolina (Fort Bragg)

Event: Battle of Bragg

Score: #5 Michigan 26, Campbell 6

Facts: UM (1-0), CU (2-2)

Next UM event: Sunday, November 13 — in North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC), 3 p.m. FAYETTEVILLE, NC — The #5-ranked University of Michigan wrestling team claimed eight fights to take a decisive 26-6 victory in its dual-meet opener over Campbell at the Battle at Bragg event on Veterans Day Friday night (November 11) in Pope’s Army Field at Fort Bragg. Three Wolverines took their first collegiate double win, while two more also made their dual meet debuts. Michigan opened the dual with such a win – and arguably the most exciting game of the evening – with Kurt McHenry ‘s 4-3 buzzer-thumping decision over No. 24-ranked Anthony Molton at 125 pounds. Molton took the lead with an inside trip midway through the third period, but McHenry escaped and on a restart with only six seconds left, he shot in on a low single after the whistle to finish with just three seconds left on the clock. Dylan Ragusin , in fifth place at 133 pounds, built an early lead and held on to a 9-7 decision over Domenic Zaccone in his season debut. Ragusin gave up on the first takedown, but answered with a single leg in the first and trailing in the second—and period runs on both—to move forward. Zaccone added two takedowns in the third, but Ragusin used his 1:11 driving time advantage to seal the win. Cole Mattin , ranked 14th at 141 pounds, took his third-ranked win of the season with a dominant 9-0 key decision against 21st-ranked Shannon Hanna. He scored takedowns on scrambles in the first and third periods and added two near-fall points to a leg turk in the last period. He collected 3:05 driving time and improved to 5-0 on the season. Luck Lamer , ranked 22nd, earned an 11-6 decision over Callum Sitek in his season and dual-meet debut at 149 pounds. Lamer scored two takedowns and a reversal, driving 1:05 in a race with a 15-minute rain delay after army officials had to move a military plane to close the hangar door after winds blew rain on the mat. Will Levan , in third place at 157 pounds, earned an expert 4-2 decision over Troy Nation on his season debut at 157 pounds. Lewan finished on a single leg shot at the buzzer of the first period and added a reversal early in the second. Campbell scored his first win with a 165-pound decision before Michigan bounced back with consecutive wins of 174 and 184 pounds. Joseph Walker finished on a re-attack double about 30 minutes into overtime in a 3-1 decision against Cole Rees for his first collegiate dual-meet win over the former weight. Matte fine silver , ranked 14th nationally, rolled to a 10-2 key decision over 19th-ranked Caleb Hopkins at last. Finesilver scored four takedowns, including a few in the third period, and ran 3:08 to claim his first double win in Michigan. Mason Parris , ranked third at heavyweight, closed the dual with a 7-5 decision over 13th-ranked Taye Ghadiali – his second win over a ranked opponent this season. Parris scored on takedowns in the first and third and nearly drove out the second, but gave up a late counter-takedown from a scramble to narrow the final margin. He earned 2:55 in driving time and improved 6-0 on the season. The Wolverines (1-0) will wrap up Tar Heel State’s road trip against North Carolina on Sunday (November 13) in Chapel Hill. The double, called Doubles on the Diamond, is scheduled for 3 p.m. at UNC’s baseball field, Bryson Field At Boshamer Stadium. No. 5 Michigan 26, Campbell 6 Individual rankings by InterMat 125 — Kurt McHenry (UM) Dec. #24 Anthony Molton, 4-3 — UM, 3-0

133 — #5 Dylan Ragusin (UM) Dec. Domenic Zaccone, 9-7 — UM, 6-0

141 — #14 Cole Mattin (UM) large dec. #21 Shannon Hanna, 9-0 — UM, 10-0

149 — #22 Luck Lamer (UM) Dec. Callum Sitek, 11-6 — UM, 13-0

157 — #3 Will Levan (UM) Dec. #30 Troy Nation, 4-2 — UM, 16-0

165 — Dom Baker (CU) Dec. Zack Mattin 7-5 — UM, 16-3

174 — Joseph Walker (UM) Dec. Cole Rees, 3-1 SV — UM, 19-3

184 — #14 Matte fine silver (UM) large dec. #19 Caleb Hopkins, 10-2 — UM, 23-3

197 — Levi Hopkins (CU) Dec. Brandin Yatooma 3-2 — UM, 23-6

Cool — #3 Mason Parris (UM) Dec. #13 Taye Ghadiali, 8-5 — UM, 26-6

