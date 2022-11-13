Workforce Forecasts: Florida State Seminoles @ Syracuse Orange

The Seminoles in the State of Florida (6-3, 4-3) travel to New York to cope with the Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) Saturday night, in prime time under the lights, on the ACC Network, from the JMA Wireless Dome.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two programs, and FSU has won 12 of the last 13 meetings. Both of Orange’s victories have been won in Syracuse, in 1966 and in 2018. Ryan Fitzgerald’s 34-yard field goal as time went on propelled FSU to a 33-30 win last season.

Florida State leads the ACC in yards per rush (5.65), yards per completion (14.05), rushing offensive (209.6) and fewest sacks allowed (10). The Seminoles average of 14.30 yards per completion is 9th in the country, while their 50.0 percent third-down conversion rate is 12th in the country, average of 5.51 yards per rush is 13th, average of 211.8 rushing yards per game is 17th and 1.44 sacks allowed per game is 33rd nationally.

Syracuse ranks first in the ACC and 15th in the FBS in total defense, giving their opponents just 306.9 yards per game. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Orange has held their opponents within 400 yards 17 times. Only Clemson (18) has done that more among ACC teams.

Florida State is 1st in the ACC and 5th in the country in pass defense, with opponents averaging 165.0 passing yards per game and 6.1 yards per pass attempt.

In last year’s game, Cuse QB Garrett Shrader rushed for 3 touchdowns against the Noles, and RB Sean Tucker rushed for 102 yards. The Orange trailed by 10 twice in the last 20 minutes of the regulations, but fought back to tie the game at 30-30.

Your Tomahawk Nation staff, as they do for every match, they broke down all available FSU and Syracuse movies, mapped every All-22 formation/snaps, ran virtual AI simulations, collected all the data and concluded that the Noles will win .

According to DraftKingsFSU is currently a Favorite at 7.5 with the over/under at 51 points.

Read what you TOMAHAWK NATION FORECASTICATORS think of this showdown from Saturday.

Then look over and process all FREE PREGAME CONTENT we posted below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on your thoughts on this game and your final score prediction in the comments.

NoleThruandThru (season record: 7-2)

We roll, honey, and Cuse is in free fall. No real expert analysis from me this week, other than I really hate orange. Noles win BIG in their conference final.

FSU 44, Syracuse 16

Tommy Mire (season record: 6-3)

This is no time for the Noles to take their foot off the gas. The Seminoles haven’t had a conference-winning record since 2016, and a win on Saturday will add another achievement for the 22nd season.

There are questions (once again) about injuries in the opponent’s quarterback room and FSU appears to be 100% healthy.

I don’t think Orange will be able to block FSU’s hasty attack, and that’s only going to cause them problems at the back. Syracuse’s highest performance overall was against Wagner in a 59-0 blowout when they had a healthy starting quarterback, their lowest came against Pitt last week without him, so I suspect we’re seeing something in the middle.

Shrader’s health will largely affect the outcome of this game, but with Jordan Travis and the run-game rolling, I think FSU will take care of business this weekend, and the Orange will be #D1SPLEAS3D next Sunday.

FSU 35, Syracuse 21

LastNoleOfKrypton (4-1)

If this match up was played a few weeks ago I might gravitate towards Syracuse being more competitive than it has been lately, but FSU now plays much better football than Syracuse and they are much healthier in key positions on the field than Syracuse . Those positions are QB and line of defense.

Jordan Travis is on a tear and has excelled all year; I think he can pull it off in the air and with his legs as Syracuse sells out to stop the three-headed monster of Ward, Benson and Toafili. I don’t expect Shrader to be able to play this game and outside NC state (they haven’t lost a home game in two years) FSU has played not only good, but sometimes excellent football outside of Doak Campbell stadium. Nolen rolls.

FSU 31 Syracuse 13

TimScribble (season record: 6-3)

It’s hard to read this game with the mystery surrounding Garrett Shraders’ health. When he plays, this is potentially a very difficult, close game. Without Shrader, I think FSU wins quite easily. So I’ll take the L way out and give you two scores:

Without Shrader: FSU 35, Cuse 17

With Shrader: FSU 27, Cuse 21

Evan Johnson (season record: 4-3)

This game is a big question for FSU: have they turned the corner. Can they win the game they probably should, but aren’t overwhelming favorites? Even with Shrader playing, FSU should be able to escape Syracuse pretty easily. I expect them to halt the flight as much as possible and attack Syracuse. This one will be almost half way and FSU will put it away late.

FSU 28, Syracuse 14

FrankDNole (season record: 9-3)

I don’t think this game will be decided in Noles’ first offensive series like last week. Syracuse has a decent defense that Pitt played hard.

While I haven’t met a Cuse fan that I didn’t like, I find the color orange repulsive and gagging. But that has nothing to do with the fact that FSU will control this game in Q3.

It will be another chance for Tate Rodemaker, and the backup players on offense and defense, to get some much-needed playtime if FSU is one of the teams to make it to the College Football Playoffs, or at least a top 3 bowl.

FSU Seminoles 41, Orange is Fugly 17

Brian Pellerin (season record: 7-2)

I said on the Seminole Wrap podcast this week and I’m sticking with it. FSU has found its recipe for success with this hasty attack. They click in the passing game when needed. They look like the squad from the first three games of the season. That’s enough to handle the last stretch of this season.

FSU 30, Syracuse 17

Gwyn Rhodes (season record: 5-2)

I love my orange juice freshly squeezed! That’s what this is about? Orange juice?

FSU 32, Syracuse 17

Jon Marchant (season record: 7-2)

We’ve seen what FSU can do when they’re healthy. They are elite in some ways, but have major flaws in others. But is Syracuse healthy? That’s the big question. Even though FSU is a 7pt favorite on the road, it’s worth emphasizing that Syracuse is a good team and very capable of beating the Noles. But I think FSU makes it three wins in a row.

FSU 34, Syracuse 24

Perry Kostidakis (season record 8-1)

Florida State, I think, discovered the small hiccups in what held it back in scoring position during the three-game losing streak. The Seminoles are the healthiest they’ve been all year, Syracuse is still dealing with a bit of injuries as they endure a losing streak of their own, and on paper and on film, FSU is the better team.

FSU 33, Syracuse 25

