Sri Lanka to host Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024





Top emerging talent will head to Sri Lanka in 2024 for the U19 Mens Cricket World Cup as the ICC board has announced host countries for U19 events between 2024 and 2027.

Zimbabwe and Namibia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Bangladesh and Nepal will also host ICC U19 events between 2024 and 2027, after the ICC Council approves the plans. The 2024 ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka, while the 2026 edition will take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The 2025 ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup will be held in Malaysia and Thailand, and the 2027 event will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal. Qualification Tracks for the Cricket World Cup The qualifying track for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup with 14 teams was also confirmed with 10 teams qualifying automatically. These 10 teams include South Africa and Zimbabwe as Full Member hosts, and the next eight highest ranked teams in the ICC MRF Tires ODI Rankings on a date yet to be confirmed. The remaining four teams qualify through the ICC CWC Global Qualifier series. The qualification track for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024 with 10 teams was also approved. Eight teams will automatically qualify for the event, including the top three teams from each group at the 2023 ICC Womens T20 World Cup, the host nation Bangladesh (if not in the top three of Group 1) and the next highest-ranked teams on the MRF Tires ICC T20I Ranking on February 27, 2023. The remaining two teams will be identified through the 10-team ICC Womens T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. The host countries for each event were selected through a competitive bidding process overseen by a council subcommittee chaired by Martin Snedden. The ICC board accepted the recommendations of the committee, which, together with the ICC management, thoroughly reviewed each offer.

