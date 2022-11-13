Twitter reactions of Michigan football beat Nebraska





ANN ARBOR, Mich. —Michigan moved to 10-0 on the season after beating Nebraska on Saturday, 34-3. The Wolverines used the ground game to eat the clock and control the game. The corn and blue ran for 264 yards and had 412 yards of total offense. JJ McCarthy struggled to hit the deep balls again, but not everything was his fault. The receivers failed to separate on the field, necessitating difficult throws. Buy Wolverines tickets The Michigan defense was a juggernaut on Saturday. It kept Nebraska 146 yards from offense. The Wolverines fired the Cornhuskers’ signal callers twice and Michigan spent most of the day in the backfield — but didn’t knock the quarterback down. Michigan was outstanding in the red zone on Saturday. It reached the red zone four times and the Wolverines scored three touchdowns. All three came in different ways: Corum touchdown, McCarthy pass and run. Here are the best Twitter reactions to the Michigan win. Anthony Broomea

12 plays, 80 yards. Blake Corum touchdown. That has been the recipe all year. Michigan 7, Nebraska 0, 4:26 to go in the 1st quarter. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) Nov 12, 2022 rich iron

Even I can see from Germany that a plant leg has just been smoked through Nebraska, but it’s running into the kicker. #BussinBowl — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) Nov 12, 2022 Nick Baumgardner

Jim Harbaugh knows how to recruit the tight finishing position, ladies and gentlemen. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) Nov 12, 2022 by Tom VanHaren

With a touchdown today, #Michigan Running back Blake Corum is the third Big Ten player in the past 15 seasons to have at least one rush touchdown in the first 10 games of the season (Rex Burkhead, Montee Ball) per team. @ESPNStatsInfo — Tom VanHaren (@TomVH) Nov 12, 2022 Brandon Justice

Blake Corum (103 yards) has his 7th-straight 100+ yard game. Over 100 in every Big Ten game to date. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) Nov 12, 2022 alexander zuniga

Michigan has surpassed its last five opponents 114-3 in the second half. — Alejandro Ziga (@ByAZuniga) Nov 12, 2022 Heather Dinich

This is Blake Corum’s seventh straight game with over 100 rush yards and a rush TD, the longest streak by a Michigan player in the past 25 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo He should definitely be in the Heisman discussion. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) Nov 12, 2022 Heather Dinich part 2

One of the reasons I like Corum is because you KNOW he will come to you. Their oil is arguably the best in the country. This is their identity. And yet… there he goes again. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) Nov 12, 2022 Scott Bello

The Michigan defense has averaged 20 first downs in the first 3 B1G games this season (Maryland: 23, Iowa: 16, Indiana: 21). Here’s how many first downs Michigan’s last four opponents have racked up: – Penn State: 10

– Michigan state: 11

– Rutgers: 5

– Nebraska: 8 — Scott Bell (@sbell021) Nov 12, 2022

