Third period goal elevates Princeton on Saturday’s men’s hockey





Next game: at Colgate 18-11-2022 | 7 p.m. Nov. 18 (Fri) / 7 p.m. Bee Colgate History PROVIDENCE, RI The Princeton Tigers (2-3-0, 2-3-0 ECAC) struck for a power play goal in the third period to take a 1-0 ECAC conference win over the Brown Bears (1-4-1 , 1-4 -1 ECAC) Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium. “You get what you deserve and we didn’t get a single good result in that game. I thought we weren’t doing it anymore and frankly I have to do better and my team has to do a lot better.” said head coach Brendan Whittet ’94 . “They must have a sense of pride when they put on the jersey, especially if we lose last night. You have to react the second night at home and we had too many passengers and not enough guys riding tonight. Again, you get what you deserve and we have earned nothing in this game we need to find a way to turn it around which we will do i have not given up the team and i believe in what we can do but the responsibility is with the players when they wear a brown jersey to attract.” Brown and Princeton went scoreless in the opening frame, with the Tigers leading 12-4 in shots, bolstered by three power play opportunities in the first 20 minutes. Matthew Caron (30 saves) stopped all 12 shots in the period. The second period was the same as the first and neither team found the back of the net. Brown equalized shots in the frame with Princeton holding an 11-9 lead in the period. On Princeton’s fourth power play chance of the game, Jack Cronin hit 5:25 in the final period, blasting a one-timer from the top of the slot through traffic for his third of the season. Adam Robbins and Pito Walton assisted in the winning goal. Brown picked up the pace in the final 15 minutes in search of an equaliser, but another penalty late in the game hampered the Bears’ chances. Brown continues the ECAC conference game on the road next weekend, taking on the Colgate Raiders (4-7-1, 2-2-0 ECAC) on Friday before taking on the Cornell Big Red (2-4- 0, 2-2-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends.

