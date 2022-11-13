Watch: Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate’s special message to the England cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup Final





“Bring home the trophy guys”, both Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane have just one message to the Jos Buttler-led team ahead of their final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Good luck @englandcricket ! Take that trophy home pic.twitter.com/ohVAWWNq9H Harry Kane (@HKane) Nov 12, 2022 ‘Just a quick note. Good luck for the final on Sunday. You have been great thus far. Incredible semi-final, I was sitting here watching this with the guys. unbelievable. All the best, we’ll watch and hopefully you can take home that trophy. The whole country is behind you,” said Harry Kane, the England and Tottenham star. Gareth Southgate also had a special message for the England cricket team ahead of the final. Gareth Southgate with a message for the @englandcricket team for tomorrow @T20WorldCup last! pic.twitter.com/0vtYbYUABY England (@England) Nov 12, 2022 “Hello guys, I hope you are doing well, I just wanted to send you a message. I wish you all the best for the final. I have my shirt ready to wear. So far I have enjoyed watching the match. Take it home,” Southgate said. England cricket team captain Jos Buttler said on Saturday whether his men could win the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday and inspire their footballing counterparts to hold an encore in Doha next month. When asked if the football team can take a leaf out of the cricket team, the mild-mannered skipper said: Yes, I certainly hope so. Sport is such a big part of English culture, and getting behind teams in World Cups is definitely something I know happens a lot in England. Even though you were on the other side of the world, you can definitely feel that support, Buttler told Pakistan on the eve of the final. England are clubbed in Group B of the FIFA World Cup along with Iran, Wales and the US. The images you see of the European Championship, of course, nothing compares to that in our country. Of course, the game will be on free-to-air television, which is fantastic will bring new eyes to the game, Buttler said.

