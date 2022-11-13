Sports
Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory Over the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Badgers took home our first consecutive wins of the season last week. Now they have the chance to take their first streak of three wins of the season. Iowa, like Wisconsin, is on the decline this year. They have to figure out many things in the new NCAA with NIL, transfer portal, diversified offenses, etc. Both teams come in this game with consecutive wins. Let’s see what Wisconsins keys to victory over Iowa will be.
The Badger Defense Must Pass Iowa
The Hawkeye’s hasty attack may have found a new star in freshman Kaleb Johnson, who won nearly 300 meters in two games. He is impressive and could be the next big back to run for the Hawkeyes. But this Badger defense has been more than solid for the past four weeks. Yes, we would be overlooking what happened in East Lansing. It’s hard to imagine Johnson will keep that same ability after this Badger unit finally seems to have found its groove. Wisconsin has found a way to keep running to about 100 yards per game this season and under 100 yards in the previous four games.
If Wisconsin manages to let Iowa play the pass, it could be free for everyone. Their QB Spenser Petras has thrown to touchdowns for an equal number of interceptions on five of the season. His QB rating is high, but under pressure his accuracy and completion rate drops a lot. If he’s smart enough to hold the ball, it’s been bad too. He has been fired 24 times this season. If the Badger safeties, corners and linebackers can clog the space for Iowas receivers, Wisconsins will find Petras and take him down quickly.
Find a way to wear down this defense with our hasty attack
The Iowa Hawkeyes, like the Badgers, appreciate a good ground-and-pound attack that will not only waste the stamina of the defense, but will also erode time away from the clock. While this defense is one of the best in the B10, the offense hasn’t been able to stay on the field long enough to give this unit a breather. The Badger front is undisciplined when it comes to penalties, but even against Ohio state, they found ways to create space on the ground for Wisconsin’s ridges to run through. Iowa has managed to get almost all teams to rush the attack to under 100 yards.
But the Badgers must assert their dominance in the trenches and cannot allow the Hawkeyes to dictate the course of the game. Reduce the penalties and there’s no reason Allen and Guerendo couldn’t find space and run straight across this line in Iowa. Yes, the unit is deep and has seen many of its undergrads rise in the previous games, but Wisconsin can take advantage of that. While the Hawkeyes’ two previous wins were well deserved and deserved, Iowa hasn’t seen a hasty attack like the Badgers. We had nearly 300 yards on the ground last week against a more than respectable Maryland defense. The badgers have thunder and lightning in Allen and Guerendo, and they plan to bring the storm to Iowa City.
The trophy fight begins
The Heartland trophy is a fairly new piece of hardware to the Badgers vs Hawkkeys rivalry. While the match-up between the two teams has been played almost annually since the 1920s, nearly 100 years, we’ve only been fighting for a physical trophy since 2004. The Badgers are 10-6 with the trophy and 49-44 overall in the series. It’s not the latest trophy the Badgers are fighting for, which belongs to the Freedom Trophy’s rivalry against Nebraska. It is, of course, not the oldest or most beloved rivalry that belongs to our rivalry with Minnesota. But it’s definitely become a game that I and a lot of Badgers care about and seem to be having fun with. Leonard was there when the trophy was introduced as a player where Wisconsin lost 30-7.
Now, as a coach, Leonard will want to see a different result, not just for the team, but as another marker for him to establish his potential permanent leader for the Badgers going forward. If the Badgers can escape with a win, not only will they walk away with a trophy, but they can still compete for a Big Ten West title and qualify for the bowl as well. The new two weeks against Nebraska and Minnesota are also trophies. Let’s get this series of trophy fights off to a good start, eh? Go get some ties. On Wisconsin!
