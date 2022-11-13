Sports
Storm Sanders stuns with ‘incredible’ performance for Australia
Storm Sanders continued her extraordinary form at the Billie Jean King Cup to help Australia secure a spot in the team tournament final thanks to a nail-biting semi-final victory over Great Britain.
Saturday’s memorable win in Glasgow opened the prospect of Australia’s first league title in 48 years since Evonne Goolagong led the victors, with Sanders once again the linchpin for Green and Gold.
Sanders defeated England’s Heather Watson in her singles, before returning to partner Aussie veteran Sam Stosur in the winner-take-all doubles decision, following the defeat of Ajla Tomljanovic in the second singles match.
Sanders battled through a leg injury and defeated Watson 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the first basehit, but Tomljanovic had a serious off-day in her loss to Harriet Dart.
The British player – 65 places lower than Australia’s top-ranked female star – defeated Tomljanovic 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 and left the equalizer on the edge of the knife.
Sanders was once again Australia’s aggressive source of inspiration, defying her low world ranking of 237 when she defeated world No. 133 Watson, despite feeling uneasy from a leg injury that required physiotherapy off the field after the first set.
She then returned to doubles partner Stosur less than two hours later, which required a decisive super tie-break at the Emirates Arena.
Sanders and Stosur held their nerves admirably as the home crowd tried to lift British pair Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett.
With the scores at 6-6 in the first-to-10 deciding super-breaker, the Aussie pair were super-charged after the final switch, cracking four winning volleys between them to eventually go to a 7-6 (7-1) to go. 6-7 (5-7) [10-6] victory that sealed a 2-1 semi-final victory for Australia.
“I can’t really talk right now, I’m shaking,” an emotional Sanders said during her court interview after she proved Australia’s hero in the semi-final triumph.
Despite being ranked #237 in the world, Sanders has risen in the women’s team competition, admitting that the honor of representing her country has taken her game to the next level.
I just go out and do my thing on the pitch, and I think in this format and representing Australia, rankings are going out the window, Sanders added.
I thrive in this environment, with the team around us, not just on the field but all week before. Then of course during my competition, to be able to watch them and get the support and energy from them.
I’m just trying to do my part for the team and coming up with the wins is just the icing on the cake.
The 28-year-old’s remarkable moment left the tennis world in awe as fans took to social media to sing Sanders’ praises.
Australia confident for final against Switzerland
The win left Australian captain Alicia Molik confident that her squad of fighters is now ready to be crowned world champions when they face Switzerland in the final in Glasgow on Sunday.
“It’s ours for the taking. Australia really showed our fighting spirit today. We will bring that tomorrow. It’s exciting”, Molik exulted afterwards.
Three years ago, Molik led the team that painfully lost in the final to France in Perth.
But this time, she’s confident her side can beat the odds, even if they’ll be underdogs against the Swiss, for whom Olympic champion Belinda Bencic defeated Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to seal a 2-0 win over 11-time champions Czech Republic .
“We have the team, I think, to get through tomorrow. We are still trying to make up for the final we lost in 2019,” said Molik, whose side was defeated by the Swiss in last year’s semi-final. defeated.
Stosur – 19 years since she first played in the event then known as the Federation Cup – was once again a rock for her inspired partner as Sanders won her fifth rubber of the week.
It was the 39th BJK Cup win in 38-year-old Stosur’s impressive career – and there has hardly been a more significant one.
“I’d definitely rather play than watch,” smiled the former US Open champion, who thought she might be cheerleading on the bench for the week after not winning a game since June.
Instead, she triumphed this week in two crucial games with Sanders.
“I wanted to try to help the team in any way I could. If that’s on the pitch, that’s great; if it’s cheering from the sidelines, that’s good too.”
|
