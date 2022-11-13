Broadneck hockey caps undefeated season with 4A championship





Reply to this story Remark OWINGS MILLS, Md. Broadneck and Churchill entered Saturday’s 4A state championship hockey match knowing that every goal would be precious. The Bruins were undefeated and had never conceded more than two goals in a game. Churchill, also undefeated, had only conceded two goals all year. So when Broadneck midfielder Lexi Dupcak tapped a pass to the top of the striking circle and fellow senior Maya Everett spun the ball into the back left corner of the net to put the Bruins at 2-0 in the third quarter, they could feel it. . Broadneck won with that score, capturing his third state championship and first since 2002. Junior Mady Quigley got the score in the first half at Stevenson University and the Bruins (20-0) kept pushing, thinking they might need another one. I think once we got through the first half it was kind of like, we can’t settle because we were leading 1-0, coach Shannon Hanratty recalled what she told her team at halftime. We’re not slowing down. Halfway through, the Bruins players listened to Hanratty and thought about all the work they’d put in all season to get here. They knew they were only 30 minutes away from a title. The early goal got them exactly where they wanted to be. The Bruins knew they had to start aggressively against a stingy Bulldogs defense, and they had done just that. Broadneck spent most of the first half in Churchill territory and was rewarded when sophomore Faith Everett, Maya Everett’s sister, swung a pass to Quigley, who put a full shot into the net to take a 1-0 lead with 2:09 left in the first period. Always all throttle is no brakes, Maya Everett said of the team coming into the matchup message. The Bruins’ aggressive attack tired the Bulldogs (17-1), who put only one shot on target compared to nine for the Bruins. Broadneck also had seven penalty corners; Churchill had none. Last year, Broadneck lost 1-0 to eventual champion Severna Park in the state quarterfinals. This year it was a different story. As the Bruins fans counted down the final 10 seconds, they cheered instead of saying zero. Players hugged each other in a team hug in front of their net. The Bruins named a 4-1 win over Spalding in September as the turning point of the season. It was one of their toughest matchups, and they prevailed and gave a lot of confidence the rest of the way. Maya Everett, who is determined to play at the University of Maryland, said: Being able to work as a team in that situation made us realize we could do anything we could.

