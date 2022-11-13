Table tennis. Champions League: Hennebont debuts in Austria













Champions League. SPG Felbermayr Wels – GV Hennebont, this Sunday (5 pm) For this first day, the Hennebont team will leave with the favor of the predictions, given their homogeneous formation, which includes the former world champion in men’s doubles Chuang Chih-Yuan (world No. 16) and the champion of reigning Europe in men’s doubles and semi-finalist in the singles Kristian Karlsson (world no. 18). Danish international Anders Lind and Greek hopeful Ioannis Sgouropoulos don’t seem to be left behind in this European competition. Do as in Pro A We want to start this Champions League as we started the Pro A Championship, with three wins, including Friday’s against Angers, the reigning French champions. We hope to be complete for this game, but our leader Kristian Karlsson injured his thigh in Angers and will have to see a doctor, said Hennebont coach Adrian Crisan. Wels led by Portuguese star Joao Monteiro The Wels team is difficult to play at home. It has quality players such as the Portuguese Joao Monteiro, the South Korean Ganhyeon Park and the Austrian Andras Levenko. We will have to be careful, adds Adrian Crisan. In this November marathon, which mixes the Pro A with the Champions League, the Guard of the Vow moves to the Germans of Mhlhausen next Saturday. A risky trip against a team that plays the leading role in the Bundesliga with its protagonists: the Austrian Daniel Habeshon (World No. 62), the Romanian Ovidiu Ionesco (World No. 63) and the German Steffen Mengel (World No. 129). The teams SPG Felbermayr Welsh: Joao Monteiro (Portugal, World No. 91); Andreas Levenko (Austria, World No. 138); Ganhyeon Park (South Korea, World No. 209); Nandor Esceki (Hungary, world n189). Coach: David Huber (Germany). GV Hennebont TT: Chuang Chih-Yuan (Taiwan, World No. 16); Kristian Karlsson (Sweden, world No. 18); Anders Lind (Denmark, World No. 158); Ioannis Sgouropoulos (Greece, world n202). Trainer: Adrian Crisan (Romania). The group stages A: Borussia Duesseldorf (Germany); KS Dartom Bogoria Grodzisk (Poland); HB Ostrov ZS (Czech Republic). B: SPG Felbermayr Wels (Austria); GV HENNEBONT TT (France); Muhlhausen 1951 EV (Germany). C: Sporting Clube du Portugal (Portugal); KS Dekorglass Dzialdowo (Poland); TTC Neu ULM. D: FC Saarbrcken TT (Germany); Roskilde table tennis BTKG61 (Denmark); AS PONTOISE-CERGY (France). The top two qualify for the quarterfinals. The third will be donated to the ETTU Cup. All the latest table tennis news

