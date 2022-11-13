Aztecs record eight victories on Saturday





SAN DIEGO San Diego State women’s tennis recorded eight wins on Saturday at both the Watanabe Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada and the SDSU Fall Classic II. The Aztecs had two doubles pairs and five singles players advanced to the finals of their respective flights. SDSU Fall Classic II San Diego, California. The Aztecs started the day with a doubles win. Cecile Morin and Alexandria Von Tersch Pohrer , earned a spot in the final of their flight with a 6-2 win over UC San Diego’s Gamal and Vu. Were also in action Tamara Arnold and Rania Azizo who fell in their doubles against Zlatarova and Gutierrez of UTSA, 7-5. As for singles, SDSU took two wins. Arnold recovered from her doubles loss and recorded a straight-sets win over UTSA’s Zlatarova to advance to the final of her flight, winning 7-6, 6-2. Morin earned a perfect Saturday by winning her match against Minnesota’s Schmitz, 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the final of her flight. In addition, Von Tersch Pohrer fell in her singles match against Nevada’s Boubaker, 4-6, 0-6. Watanabe Classic Las Vegas, Nev. San Diego State also took five wins at Saturday’s Watanabe Classic and had two doubles pairs and three individuals advanced to the finals of their respective flights. in doubles Alicia Melosch and Andreea Velcea won their doubles, beating the UNLV pair 6-0 in their match to advance to the final. Additionally, Dariya Detkovskaya and Andjela Skrobonja deserved a win in their doubles. They defeated Long Beach State 6-4 In singles, the Aztecs took victories in three of the four games in Las Vegas. Skrobonja continued her solid form with a thrilling three-set win over Myah Petchey of the University of Oregon. After dropping the first set 4-6, Skrobonja rallied and won both the second set 6-4 and the third set 6-3 to advance to the final of her flight. Melosch also made it to the final of her flight after dominating Iowa’s Vipasha Mehra. Melosch earned the win in straight sets, dropping just two games in total en route to a 6-1, 6-1 win. Velceea also secured a spot in the final of her flight on Saturday when she defeated UNLV’s Cindy Hu in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. Elsewhere in the singles, Detkovskaya fell 6-4, 6-4 in her match. Saturday results

San Diego Fall Classic II San Diego, California.

doubles

Cecile Morin/ Alexandria Von Tersch Pohrer (SDSU) secure. Grace Gamal/Katelyn Vu (UCSD) 6-2

Aleksandra Zlatarova/Fatima Gutierrez (UTSA) beats. Tamara Arnold / Rania Azizo (SDSU) 7-5 singles

Cecile Morin (SDSU) secure. It was Schmitz (Minnesota) 7-6, 6-3

Tamara Arnold (SDSU) secure. Alexandra Zlatarova (UTSA) 7-6, 6-2

I know Boubaker (Nev.) Def. Alexandria Von Tersch Pohrer (SDSU) 6-4, 6-0 Watanabe Classic Las Vegas, Nev.

doubles

Alicia Melosch / Andreea Velcea (SDSU) secure. Aura Fang/Salsa Aher (UNLV) 6-0

Andjela Skrobonja / Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) secure. Rhona Cook/Sheena Masuda (LBSU) 6-4 singles

Andjela Skrobonja (SDSU) secure. Myah Petchey (UO) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Alicia Melosch (SDSU) secure. Vipasha Mehra (Iowa) 6-1, 6-1

Andreea Velcea (SDSU) secure. Cindy Hu (UNLV) 6-4, 7-5

Marcela Lopez (Utah) beats. Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) 6-4, 6-4

