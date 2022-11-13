Sports
Live Report And Scorecard Of Malaysian Stars vs Ghani Institute Of Cricket Match 1
Malaysian Stars vs Ghani Institute Of Cricket, Live Cricket Commentary
0
17 5 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar v Ahmad Faiz, no run,
1
17 4 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
1
17 3 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run,
1
17 2 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
1
17 1 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run,
End of over 17 (3 runs)
Virandeep Singh 24 (37)
Ahmad Faiz 1 (2)
Malaysian Stars 79/3
Rao Muhammad Daniyal Saleem 3-0-12-1
1
16 6 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run,
0
16 5 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Ahmad Faiz, no run,
with whom
16 4 | 7.6
Syed Aziz c Mohsin Riza b Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem 41 (40) Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Syed Aziz, no run,
1w
16 4 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Syed Aziz, 1 broad,
1
16 3 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
0
16 2 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, no run,
0
16 1 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, no run,
End of over 16 (3 runs)
Syed Aziz 40 (38)
Virandeep Singh 23 (34)
Malaysian Stars 76/2
Rao Muhammad Daniyal Saleem 2-0-9-0
1
15 6 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
0
15 5 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, no run,
1
15 4 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Syed Aziz, 1 run,
0
15 3 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Syed Aziz, no run,
1
15 2 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
0
15 1 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, no run,
End of over 15 (6 runs)
Syed Aziz 39 (36)
Virandeep Singh 21 (30)
Malaysian Stars 73/2
Rao Muhammad Daniyal Saleem 1-0-6-0
Mohammed Azeem Dar 2-0-10-0
0
14 6 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Syed Aziz, no run,
1w
14 6 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Syed Aziz, 1 broad,
4
14 5 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem v Syed Aziz, four,
0
14 4 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Syed Aziz, no run,
1
14 3 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
0
14 2 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, no run,
0
14 1 | 7.6
Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem to Virandeep Singh, no run,
End of over 14 (4 runs)
Syed Aziz 35 (33)
Virandeep Singh 20 (27)
Malaysian Stars 67/2
Mohammed Azeem Dar 2-0-10-0
Asad Ali IV 4-0-11-0
1
13 6 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
0
13 5 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar v Virandeep Singh, no flight,
1
13 4 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar v Syed Aziz, 1 run,
1w
13 4 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar to Syed Aziz, 1 broad,
0
13 3 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar v Syed Aziz, no run,
1
13 2 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
0
13 1 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar v Virandeep Singh, no flight,
End of over 13 (4 runs)
Syed Aziz 34 (31)
Virandeep Singh 18 (23)
Malaysian Stars 63/2
Asad Ali IV 4-0-11-0
Mohammed Azeem Dar 1-0-6-0
1
12 6 | 7.6
Asad Ali-IV to Virandeep Singh, 1 run,
0
12 5 | 7.6
Asad Ali-IV to Virandeep Singh, no flight,
0
12 4 | 7.6
Asad Ali-IV to Virandeep Singh, no flight,
0
12 3 | 7.6
Asad Ali-IV to Virandeep Singh, no flight,
1
12 2 | 7.6
Asad Ali-IV to Syed Aziz, 1 run,
2
12 1 | 7.6
Asad Ali-IV v Syed Aziz, 2 runs,
Sources
2/ https://www.cricketworld.com/cricket/malaysian-stars-vs-ghani-institute-of-cricket/match/live/58807
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
1
17 6 | 7.6
Muhammad Azeem Dar to Ahmad Faiz, 1 run,