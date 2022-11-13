Big Ten game live score updates

IOWA CITY Iowa football looked to extend its win streak to three with a win over Wisconsin on Saturday, which is exactly what the Hawkeyes did, beating the Badgers 24-10.

Iowa is now 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes defeated Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin for three consecutive conference wins. Iowa also beat all three opponents by at least 14 points. It was a defensive display from both teams, with several punters from both programs.

FINAL: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Joe Evans forced a fumble as he fired Graham Mertz. Logan Lee recovered on the 22-yard line with 2:18 to go, and Iowa ran back the clock to put an end to the Badgers’ hopes of scoring even more runs.

2:54/Q4: Hawkeyes settle for a field goal

Wisconsin’s defense was big when it was needed, though it may be too late for the Badgers offense to make a comeback and prevent Iowa from scoring a touchdown. The Hawkeyes still put points on the board with a 44-yard field goal from Drew Stevens.

4:26/Q4: Spencer Petras passed first conversion down

Instead of opting for a quarterback sneak on 4th and 1, Iowa decided to do a pass play and it paid off. Petras found Sam LaPorta, who brought the ball to the 28-yard line and gave the Hawkeyes another run of downs.

11:36/Q4: Another stop from the Iowa defense

The Hawkeyes defense manages to get the ball back into the hands of the attack, and it was Deontae Craig who made the difference this time. He sacked Graham Mertz for a four-yard loss and forced Wisconsin to kick again. Iowa takes over the 22-yard line.

13:52/Q4: Spencer Petras pushed Iowa up, 21-10

So Caleb Johnson rushed a meter to start and looked like he was wrecking the plane for a landing. The umpires called it short and Iowa chose to play fast. Petras scored on the quarterback sneak and the Hawkeyes are 11 points ahead at the start of the fourth quarter.

End of the third quarter: Iowa 14, Wisconsin 10

Lots of chances in this one for both teams, but neither can add points to the board. This was all about the punters, which should come as no surprise with Hawkeyes’ reputation. After Cooper DeJean returned the run 41 yards and the Hawkeyes added 13 more yards from a Kaleb Johnson run and a Sam LaPorta reception, Iowa is on the 5-yard line to start the final quarter.

13:09/Q3: Riley Moss starts second half with an interception

Riley Moss knocked out Graham Mertz in the opening drive of the second half. That was the first interception of the season for Moss, who had a total of 11 over his career. Iowa takes over from the 44-yard line.

HALF-TIME: Iowa 14, Wisconsin 10

The Badgers added a touchdown late and Wisconsin gets the ball to start the second half.

0:52/Q2: Wisconsin draws within one possession

Graham Mertz found a wide open Keontez Lewis on a 51-yard pass play. Lewis caught it on the 20-yard line and took it home to bring Wisconsin within four. Iowa still leads 14-10 late in the second quarter.

2:13/Q2: Graham Mertz back in, but not for long

It doesn’t seem like what happened to Mertz on the last ride was anything too serious because he was back to Wisconsin. But on his first pass, the second play of the drive threw an interception to Cooper DeJean, who ran it 32 yards back for another Iowa touchdown. Hawkeyes leads 14-2 late in the second quarter.

5:22/Q2: Defense doing its thing

It’s been more than five minutes since Iowa’s first touchdown of the game and the score remains the same. The Iowa defense continues to hold Wisconsin back, and Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz looked a little shaken up after Wisconsin’s last game. That’s not a good sign for the Badgers, but it could be all Iowa needs to win.

10:24/Q2: Iowa jumps ahead after playing big special teams

The Iowa defense had another big stop and it looked like the ball would be back in the hands of Hawkeyes after another Wisconsin punt. Instead, Deontae Craig blocked the run and Jay Higgins recovered. After the turnover, Spencer Petras sent a 13-yard pass to Sam LaPorta and Kaleb Johnson followed that with a four-yard touchdown run.

First Quarter End: Wisconsin 3, Iowa 0

Wisconsin’s field goal is still the only score in this game, and the Badgers defense has really done everything it wants against the Hawkeyes attack. Wisconsin starts the second quarter on the 2nd and 9th of the 41-yard line.

4:14/Q1: Wisconsin bumps up first points

This is definitely a defensive game and the Badgers struck first… but not with a touchdown. Nate Van Zelst hit a 32-yard field goal to give Wisconsin the early 3-0 lead. The Badgers traveled 37 yards on 10 games and took over five minutes from the clock.

12:10/Q1: Slow start for both the Hawkeyes and Badgers

Not much to report here as this matchup between Iowa and Wisconsin started exactly as expected with strong performances from both defenses. After each team had a chance to attack, Iowa has the ball back and will start its second run from the 12-yard line.

Arland Bruce IV out against Wisconsin

Iowas receiving core will be thinner against Wisconsin. Arland Bruce IV left last week’s Purdue game early with an upper body injury, but later returned. Looks like it may not have been as good as Hawkeyes fans had hoped as he didn’t participate in the initial warmups and wasn’t seen in pads during regular warmups.

That leaves Iowa with Diante Vines, Nico Ragaini and Brody Brecht in the receiver rotation.

Early footage from Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Hawkeyes defense needs Graham Mertz. Switch off

The Iowas defense has been one of the most consistent units for the Hawkeyes all season, and Iowa will need another big performance from them against Wisconsin.

Hawkeyes’ main target on Saturday is quarterback Graham Mertz.

Kennington Smith explains why: His raw passing (1,707 yards) isn’t dazzling, but he’s second in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (17) and third in quarterback rating (159.6). And under interim coach Jim Leonhard, a four-game spell, he has nine touchdowns to one interception.

What’s at stake for Iowa and Wisconsin?

This matchup is a make or break for both the Hawkeyes and the Badgers, and Chad Leistikow breaks down exactly why this one is so important.

However, the loser confirms a subpar season. The Badgers and Hawkeyes, who have won six of the eight West titles together and were expected to finish 1-2 this season, are entering their final clash 5-4 overall. The loser can’t do better than 7-5. The winner, meanwhile, can still have a nine or ten win season and enjoy a sun-filled bowling game in January (even the bullseye is on the table) when it all comes together.

