With ‘Tough Draw’ Medvedev stops for Turin prediction | ATP tour





After a “crazy” run of matches led him to the title match at the Nitto ATP Finals last year, Daniil Medvedev returns to Turin with his sights set on a third consecutive run to the final of the prestigious event. The 26-year-old was an undefeated champion in London in 2020 and reached the final again last season with a perfect 4-0 record before falling to Alexander Zverev. Each of his round-robin matches in 2021 was over three sets as he defeated Hubert Hurkacz, Zverev and Jannik Sinner. “They were crazy,” he said of his group stage matches. “Two tiebreaks in the last set, and against Hubert was also a crazy, close match. I remember it like it was yesterday. “That’s the thing about the [Nitto] ATP final. Every match is going to be tough. Even if for some reason you’re going to win with an easy score, it’s still going to be a tough match – mentally tough, requiring you to show your best tennis from the first point to the last. That’s what we love about it.” That will certainly be the case this year as Medvedev was drawn into a stacked Red Group that also includes five-time Nitto ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic, 2019 winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev. “I thought it was a pretty tough draw,” Medvedev estimated. “At the same time, we have great players in the other group… It’s not easy in any group. “But as I said, there are top players and if you want to win this tournament you have to beat the best. Our group is pretty even in my opinion and everyone can go through. Everyone [in the group] beat everyone at least once, so that’s great. We’re going to play great tennis.” FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION TV Guide

Now a veteran of the Nitto ATP Finals in his fourth consecutive appearance, Medvedev enjoys the unique atmosphere in Turin. "It's a great tournament," he said. "From day one you practice with our opponents and rivals in this tournament because you have no other choice. Of course you have hitting partners, but you also want to play sets against top opponents. "This feeling when you wait for the groups to come out to know who to practice with from the other group, so as not to practice with your opponents – that's a lot of fun. "From the first match you play against a tough opponent. There is a special energy in this tournament and I absolutely love it, and I hope to show my best tennis. I am confident, but you never know the first game." So, who's going to take off with a trophy? "I can't answer this question because I hope I am," Medvedev said with a smile. "But I'm not the kind of guy who's going to be like, 'It's me who wins this week.' "It's almost superstition, that 'then he won't do it'. I hope I will play tennis well and try to make it."

