Men’s hockey beats Sacred Heart, 3-1, for Atlantic Hockey sweep





ROCHESTER, NY RIT senior defender Gianfranco Cassaro scored a few goals while sophomore striker Carter Wilkie added a goal and two assists to lead the Tigers past the visiting Sacred Heart, 3-1, in Atlantic Hockey action Saturday. RIT completed the Pioneers' two-game sweep after also taking a 3-1 win on Friday night to kick off the series between the top two teams in the Atlantic Hockey standings of the week. HOW IT HAPPENED Sacred Heart opened the scoring with 8:42 left in the first period after Marcus Joughin scored on a shot from the left face-off circle through a crowd for Tiger sophomore goalkeeper Tommy Scarfone .

. RIT scored a pair of nearly identical power play goals in the second period to take the lead. Both times, Wilkie and junior defender Aiden Hansen-Bukata cycled the puck to Cassaro in the right face-off circle for a pair of near-post blasts past Pioneer goalkeeper Luke Lush.

cycled the puck to Cassaro in the right face-off circle for a pair of near-post blasts past Pioneer goalkeeper Luke Lush. Wilkie shot at an empty target with 31.1 seconds left in regular time and backhanded a puck from the opposite blue line to close out the night. GAME NOTES With his best start in the Division I era, RIT (10-2-0, 9-1-0 AHA) improved to 7-0-0 at home this season.

Cassaro (7G/7A), Wilkie (5G/9A) and Hansen-Bukata (2G/12A) are tied for the team leader by 14 points each.

Wilkie also froze Friday’s win with an empty long-range goal in the last second of the regulations.

Scarfone finished the evening with 19 saves to improve to 9-1-0 this season. Also credited with 37 stops on Friday, he allowed just two goals on 58 shots over 120 minutes over the weekend for a save rate of 0.967.

RIT finished 2-of-5 on the power play for its fourth game of the season with multiple power play goals. The Tigers started the week in a tie for fourth place nationally with a power play percentage of 0.314.

The Tigers killed four of the five penalties to end the series killing 7-of-8 Pioneer extra man attempts. RIT entered its seventh week nationally with a 0.884 penalty kill rate.

Wilkie also finished the night with 13-of-20 face-off wins.

head coach Wayne Wilson moved up to 43rd in NCAA men’s hockey history with his 419th career win, breaking a tie with former St. Thomas coach Terry Skrypek. WHAT’S NEXT RIT hosts the USA Under-18 National Team for an exhibition this Saturday (November 19) at 7:05 PM

