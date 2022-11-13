USC Women’s Volleyball competes with golden bears for a win in five sets





Next game: in the state of Oregon 18-11-2022 | 6:00 PM Pac-12 Insider Nov. 6pm (Fri) / 6pm Bee State of Oregon THE ANGELS The USC women’s volleyball team (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) defeated California (7-19, 0-16) in a hard-fought five-set win (26-24, 28-30, 22-25, 25-22 , 16-14) at Galen Center on Saturday, November 12. KEY PLAYERS Sr. OH Skylar Fields led USC with a performance of 23 kills (8th, 57att) and hit .263 to go on a career-high 16 digs for her ninth career double-double. It was her 24th match in double-digit kills and her 14th over the 20-kill mark.

led the Trojans with 16 digs for its 24th double-digit match. fr. DS registered a career-high 11 digs and two assists. For Cal, Lydia Grote took 94 swings and scored 28 kills (15th), but hit .138. Tara DeSa led all players by 19 counts and served a pair of aces. Annalea Maeder had the double-double with 43 assists and 11 digs with six kills and four service aces. HOW IT HAPPENED The Trojans beat the Bears, 80-65, had more blocks (12-7) and led 69-59 in kills, but Cal served 15 aces against USC’s two to take the game to five sets.

The Women of Troy got 10 kills from Fields and overcame a seven point deficit to take a 26-24 first set win. The Trojans had 18 kills and hit .394 by three blocks to outdo the Bears.

USC had put the run in the second at 24-23, but Cal pushed for extra points and got eight kills from Grote to beat the Trojans for a 30-28 win and equalize. The Bears had four aces and USC served five errors in the frame.

Three more service aces went to Cal in the third and Grote collected eight more kills to score a 25-22 win in the third and took a 2-1 lead in the game.

The fourth was tied 11 times and the lead changed hands five times before USC emerged with a 25-22 win in the fourth to earn a fifth set. Wilson and Smith each had five of their kills in the fourth when the Trojans hit .464.

The fifth was just as tight until USC created a three-point lead at 14-11. Cal then scored three straight runs to make it 14, but the Women of Troy held out for the 16-14 win. USC hit .400 with nine kills (1st) on 20 swings. NEXT ONE The Trojans will head out for the next three games and begin a trip to Oregon to face Oregon State (November 18) and Oregon (November 20). The Trojans and Beavers play on Pac-12 Insider, and the USC-Oregon game is broadcast live on Pac-12 Networks. MATCH NOTES USC improves to 67-12 all-time against California and to 33-3 at home against the Golden Bears. It was USC’s 14th straight win over Cal.

The Trojan Women go to 13-2 in Galen Center this season and to all-time 192-54 in the arena.

The Trojans improved to 2-3 in five-set games this season (146-102 all-time, 59-39 at home). It was USC’s third home game in five sets.

Against the Bears, USC improved to 11-3 all-time in five-set games (8-1 at home). For more information about the USC women’s volleyball team and a complete schedule and results, please visit USCtrojans.com/WVB. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow @USCWomensVolley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

